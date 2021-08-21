Gregory Maqoma’s 'CION: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero' moves to 2022

The highly anticipated “Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero” has been moved to January 2022. The decision was taken to allow bigger audiences to see the production on the iconic Mandela stage of the Joburg Theatre.

Covid-19 lockdown restrictions currently stipulate attendance of events in indoor venues is limited to 50 persons. Gregory Maqoma of the Vuyani Dance Theatre commented: “On behalf of our board, executive management, and the artistic and administrative teams from Vuyani Dance Theatre, we are deeply saddened that during this unprecedented uncertainty, a decision to postpone ’Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero’ had to be made. This decision is not just a necessary and right step, it is the only step. “This unfortunate immediate postponement is necessitated by our ultimate goal to ensure that the message behind ’Cion’, continues to inspire audiences and artists for generations to come.

“Presenting an internationally revered production such as ’Cion’ to only 50 audience members a show would do a disservice to our audiences. We hope to present ’Cion’ in January under better circumstances.” Echoing Maqoma’s statement, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, Chief Executive Officer of Joburg City Theatres said: “This was not an easy decision to conclude, our supporters and patrons were looking forward to this amazing production, however in all honesty, it would be fair on the show to be staged with a bigger audience that we are accustomed to. “We remain hopeful that the new year will bring us good tidings and the circumstances will be convenient and safe for bigger numbers to be welcomed in our theatres.”

The production is a creative fusion of contemporary African dance led by the renowned Gregory Maqoma and the harmonies of Soweto Gospel Choir. Vuyani Dance Theatre shares a state-of-the-art, visually stunning full-length work that brings literature to life with 20 dynamic dancers and 20 enchanting voices. Tickets for the new show dates will be announced on Joburg Theatre’s website and social media.