Head to Durban’s many markets, live shows and events

Markets Durban Vintage Market: A feast of vintage from fashion, to home decor, jewellery to collectibles and much more. Also incorporating the Side Hustle Market. The Dolos, 5 Southampton Row Point, from 10am to 3pm. Call Gabby on 078 583 7717. Golden Hours Crafts and Collectables Market: (Today) Hand made items and plenty of treasures from yesteryear along with food stalls and music at the Golden Hours School. 10am to 2pm. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: About 20 dealers selling a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys and interesting treasures of yesteryear. November 6 from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Premier antiques and collectables fair with a range of treasures from yesteryear. Sunday, November 7 at the La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert star in Marriage for Dummies at the Rhumbelow this weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Durban’s favourite comedy duo, husband and wife team Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert star in Marriage for Dummies, survival guide for anyone brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. Shows at 2pm and 6.30pm both days. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features 42nd Street – The Musical, filmed live at the Theatre Royal, London. At 2pm. Also November 3 at Rhumbelow Durban at 6.30pm. Tickets are R100 and must be pre booked. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s production of Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man… and his dog, returns until November 14 with shows running Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket.

Comedian Nonto R performs at the Riverside this evening. Comedy Riverside Hotel: (today) Comedy night @ The Riverside sees host Cyril Basker joined by Nonto R and Darrien Asbury. No under 18s. Starts 7pm. Tickets R130 from Webtickets. Rooftop BBQ, uMhlanga: (tomorrow) Jokers Corner Comedy promises with laughter from Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest friends. Starts 1pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets, R250 at the door. St Annes Guest House: Mo Vawda presents Laughter in the Garden with six of his funniest friends. November 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets R120-R180 from Webtickets.

Catch Joyous Celebration in The Prayer Show at the Olive Convention Centre tomorrow. Music The Litchi Orchard, Ballito: (today) Music at the Orchard features Jeremy Loops and some of SA's top artists for a relaxing day out. The Shed restaurant and artisanal food vendors will be open. No chairs or umbrellas. From noon to 6pm. Tickets R250 at Webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present The Best Of Platform Jazz. Leading the band is Cathy Peacock on trumpet with Andrea Balocco on trombone, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, top jazz drummer Bruce Baker, Melvin Peters on piano and Andreas Kappen on bass. Joining them will be singers Shelley McLean Downham, Natalie Rungan and Grant Bell. Seating at tables so patrons may bring picnics and drinks. Each table can seat 10. Doors open at 2pm and for 2.30pm start. Tickets R100 members/ R120 for non-members from Cathy on 082 349 8362. Booking is essential. Olive Convention Centre: (tomorrow) MTN Joyous Celebration returns to Durban with the Super Sunday series. The Prayer Show is a call for South Africans to come together and pray for our nation on the eve of the local government elections. From 1pm. Tickets R250-R350 from Webtickets.

Howard College: Jazz vocalist and educator Zoe the Seed opens a series of concerts at the UKZN’s School for Jazz and Popular Music on November 3 at 6pm. On November 10 she joins trumpeter Thabo Sikhakhane and the Neil Gonsalves’ trio with drummer, Riley Giandhari and bassist, Talent Mbatha. Tickets: R100 from [email protected] booking essential. Alliance Française: Baroque 2000 and Ensemble Caprice will perform Salsa Baroque, the music of Latin America and Spain of the 17th and 18th centuries. November 6 at 6pm. Tickets R120 include a glass of sangria, from [email protected] prebooking essential. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix whose playfully grotesque portraits and still lifes feature thickly impastoed surfaces, a bright, saturated palette, and expressive faces and figures. Until November 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Marion Townsend displays a new selection. Also artists Coral Spencer, Makiwa Mutomba, Andy Anderson and Sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Revelations is a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers: Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, whose work exposes people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Until November 10.

The Gallery: Collaborating with the African Arts Centre shows new and well known artists from KZN in an exciting new space. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) A 2pm hike Alveston Game Reserve. Meet at the reserve for some good game viewing including wildebeest. Reserve entrance fee R30. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Oktoberfest is in full swing at the Westville Warehouse this weekend. Events The Westville Warehouse: (today and tomorrow) Oktoberfest is in full swing. Saturday is music day, while Sunday is family day for chilled vibes, food, beer and entertainment. From noon. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Radford Gardens, Hillary: (today) The Heatwave Fest, a car show and music festival featuring DJ Bongz, Tipcee, Madanon, Tyler Don, Tevin the Rapper, Jimbo Sounds, Kyle Deutsch, Verge the Rapper and more. From 10am. Tickets R50 to R150 from Webtickets. Hazelmere Dam: (today) Big Touch Africa presents an All White Picnic featuring a wide selection of food offering, water activities and live entertainment from 1pm. Tickets R300-R1 200 from Webtickets