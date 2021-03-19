Hear My Voice teams up with corporates to support local poets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As the world prepares to celebrate Poetry Day this Sunday, March 21, Hear My Voice, a non-profit organisation, is collaborating with businesses to support local poets. Leading up to this global event, budding and professional poets are invited to write and share original poems on their social media platforms. Commenting on the partnership, founder and director of Hear My Voice, Phomolo Sekamotho, says: “This initiative is an exhibition and reminder that together more can be achieved and wider audiences can be reached. “As an entity that serves a marginalised community, it’s also fitting that the initiative happens on Human Rights Day, which further emphasises the need for collaboration, inclusion and support for youth voices.” Hear My Voice aims to develop artists as well as create open and uncensored platforms for self-expression through spoken word poetry.

World Poetry Day was founded by Unesco in 1999. It recognises the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind, support linguistic diversity through poetic expression while offering endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities.

The day is also recognised in South Africa and people are encouraged to read, write, teach and publish poetry and appreciate the great cultural contribution it makes to society.

An avid supporter of the arts, Erin Louw, from Retail Capital adds: ”Making your voice heard through the written word is one of the oldest and purest forms of art and as a business, we are very proud to support Vida [speciality coffee retailer] and Hear My Voice in their quest to bring marginalised voices to the fore on a very important day for our country.”

A live poetry session will be hosted by acclaimed poets Siphokazi Jonas, Jolyn Phillips and Maneo Mohale on Sunday, March 21, via Facebook between 4pm and5pm.

Upcoming poets are encouraged to enter the competition here.

For more information visit hearmyvoice.co.za.