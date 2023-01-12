Here’s why Capetonians are livid after Kevin Hart announces new dates for his ‘Reality Check’ SA tour

Kevin Hart announced his “Reality Check” tour in South Africa in November, and despite the initial jokes and quibbles on social media that the tickets were a bit expensive, the show has proven to be extremely popular. Taking his Instagram, this week, the Hollywood star announced that he had to add a third date due to the high demand in the country.

The star added that he would be announcing more dates as the demand for the show in Mzansi is increasing. Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour is set to take place at the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena, Time Square Casino from Friday, February 17 until Sunday, February 19. “Third show added by popular demand!! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.co.za and KEVINHARTNATION.COM,” wrote on his social media platform.

“Get ready because even more shows announcing soon!!! #RealityCheckTour.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Big Concerts also confirmed the announcement on its Instagram page. However, the news were not received well by fans of Hart in the Mother City. “Just Announced ‼ Due to exceptional demand, a 3rd @kevinhart4real #RealityCheck Pretoria date has been added! 💥💥💥,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG Concerts (@bigconcerts) With the announcement of potentially more new dates, Cape Town fans are still hopeful that their favourite comic will perform in the Mother City. Form the initial announcement, over a month ago, Capetonians have demanded to know why Hart is performing in Pretoria only. And now the announcement of the third date in the same city have ruffled a few feathers.

Below are some some of the fan reactions on Instagram. Connie Nyapule wrote on Instagram: “Is this a joke? Cape Town is just 2hr flight away, but you do all shows in Pretoria. Didn’t we show interest enough for you ?” “😒 does Cape Town not exist to you…” said Janey🦊Jane.

“Why Pretoria and not Cape Town 😢 @kevinhart4real @hgoodspeed,” asked Zahraa Marsh. “Give cape Town a show,” demanded Nicholas Laumann. With the rising complaints from the Cape Town fans, IOL Entertainment reached out to Big Concerts and the organisation confirmed that they are “aware of the request for a Cape Town show and they are in talks with Kevin Hart’s management”.