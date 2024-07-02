HollywoodBets Durban July | K.O, Maglera Doe Boy, Major League DJs to rock at Boomtown

The countdown to the most anticipated annual horse race event in the country, the HollywoodBets Durban July, is already underway and the artist line-ups are out for the marquees that always bring out the party lovers. Boomtown which has become a yearly staple at the HollywoodBets Durban July, with many flocking to the marquee that hosts a full on concert.

For the 2024 edition, organisers are ensuring that attendees have an unforgettable experience, entertained by their favourite musicians. The carefully curated line-up includes the international DJ duo export Major League and hip hop royalty KO. Currently the hottest hip hop act across the country, Maglera Doe Boy will make his debut on the Boomtown stage this year.

Back for the 14th edition, the fashion and lifestyle extravaganza this year welcomes a new headline sponsor, Johnnie Walker Blondie, saying goodbye to Heineken. “Now in our 14th edition, the team carefully handpicked some of the hottest artists in the country right now as well as a few Boomtown favourites over the years to keep our guests entertained throughout the day. “In addition to this powerhouse lineup, we have the ultimate hospitality experience on offer for all our supporters. From the easily accessible betting stations, the huge selection of food and fully stocked premium bars, we want everyone to feel like a VIP," stated event frontman Stuart Scott.