HollywoodBets Durban July | K.O, Maglera Doe Boy, Major League DJs to rock at Boomtown

The countdown to the most anticipated annual horse race event in the country, the HollywoodBets Durban July, is already underway and the artist line-ups are out for the marquees that always bring out the party lovers.
Boomtown which has become a yearly staple at the HollywoodBets Durban July, with many flocking to the marquee that hosts a full on concert.
For the 2024 edition, organisers are ensuring that attendees have an unforgettable experience, entertained by their favourite musicians.
The carefully curated line-up includes the international DJ duo export Major League and hip hop royalty KO.
Currently the hottest hip hop act across the country, Maglera Doe Boy will make his debut on the Boomtown stage this year.
Local favourites Kings Of The Weekend (Sphectacula and DJ Naves) make a return to the bill and supporting them, Ms Cosmo and Ten Oceans will hold down the decks.
Goldmax, Shilly Mingz, DJ Hands and Devlin are also confirmed.
Back for the 14th edition, the fashion and lifestyle extravaganza this year welcomes a new headline sponsor, Johnnie Walker Blondie, saying goodbye to Heineken.
“Now in our 14th edition, the team carefully handpicked some of the hottest artists in the country right now as well as a few Boomtown favourites over the years to keep our guests entertained throughout the day.
“In addition to this powerhouse lineup, we have the ultimate hospitality experience on offer for all our supporters. From the easily accessible betting stations, the huge selection of food and fully stocked premium bars, we want everyone to feel like a VIP," stated event frontman Stuart Scott.
"We are also super excited to have Johnnie Walker Blondie on board this year. Much like the ethos of the Boomtown experience, our partners are all about celebrating life to the fullest. It’s the perfect match.
IOL Entertainment