How to cash out leftover funds from DStv Delicious Festival

The echoes of the massive crowd at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival 2022 singing along to Burna Boy’s song have died down. Now that the dust has settled, you are most likely wondering how to cash out your leftover funds on your Howler card or wristband.

Many people who attended the festival on day one spent most of their time in long queues for food and drinks. The story of everyone’s day was queues on queues on queues, meaning that you might not have been able to spend the money that you loaded on your Howler card or wristband. Day one of the cashless event experienced issues when it came to the Howler system, with festival goers lamenting that they were unable to cash out.

@HlumelaFinca tweeted: “I’m trying to cash out my money and when I put in the UID it says tag could not be found! I would love to get my money back @DeliciousFestiv howler.” @ConsolerM said: “#DStvDeliciousFestival2022 was a hot mess, and Howler made things WORSE, @DeliciousFestSA please ditch those guys. Better line-up next time too. And now we can’t cash out because ‘tag could not be found’ 🙂🙂🙂.” I’m trying to cash out my money and when I put in the UID it says tag could not be found! I would love to get my money back @DeliciousFestiv howler — PHEONIX (@HlumelaFinca) September 26, 2022 #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 was a hot mess,and Howler made things WORSE,@DeliciousFestSA please ditch those guys. Better line-up next time too. And now we can't cash out because "tag could not be found" 🙂🙂🙂 — Mogomotsi (@ConsolerM) September 25, 2022 Bathong Howler can’t find the code on my tag so I can’t cash out. Am I the only one experiencing this issue? Can they just get ONE thing right yoh haai 😒#DStvDelicious #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 — Motshidisi (@TshidiBaby_) September 25, 2022 Cashouts for the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival 2022 opened on Wednesday at midday.

Howler has released a statement on its website that details how you can cash out. Here are key points to note. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DStv Delicious Festival (@dstvdeliciousfestival) ∙It will take three to five business days for the funds to reflect in your bank account ∙ Howler will automatically refund your top up if you topped up online and did not have your credits applied to your wristband.

∙If you have enabled auto cashouts, then your funds will automatically be transferred back into your account. ∙If you purchased your top up via electronic funds transfer (EFT), enter your banking details under your Howler profile so that Howler can send you your funds. ∙Those who encountered their UID, the 12-digit number on the back of the wristband, not being found are urged to retry when cashouts open at midday on Wednesday.

