Huawei Joburg Day goes virtual

Huawei Joburg Day - one of the biggest musical events on the SA music calendar - will return on 23 October with brand fans being invited to enjoy the two-hour event virtually via web, social and on the 94.7 radio frequency. After what has been a challenging year for our country, Huawei and 947 are coming together to create a unique music experience that allows South Africans to sample the best local musical performances. Music fans can look forward to an amazing line-up of top local artists on the October 23 at 5pm. Thando Makhunga, 947 Station Manager, says the artists are excited to give Joburgers a virtual experience like no other. “2020 has changed our lives in a myriad of ways. But the power of music and its ability to move us come rain, shine, bad or good days is constant.

“The return of Huawei Joburg Day in this unique format heralds the resurgence of the city. We are JHB-strong, we keep going.

“So, to celebrate the spirit of Joburg, Huawei and 947 will put on a show to remember - in the comfort of your own home. And best of all – it’s free”, says Makhunga.

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

The two-hour event will execute from two locations.

“The first location is Blueberry Hotel, famous for its stunning 360-degree view of Johannesburg.

“The second location is a customised studio that allows for the virtual spectacular to be seamlessly produced. The objective is to create an integrated audio-visual experience for listeners, as well as a world-class production for artists. ​

Behind-the-scenes content and artist interviews will give viewers a rare look at the real people behind the music, with a host of 947 presenters getting involved.

Makhunga continued: “This year we’ve experienced once again how technology allows us to connect with Joburg on a deeper level, just like they connect with us on-air and on social media daily.

“This concert takes the engagement up a notch”. She added that the partnership with Huawei allows the brand to showcase its tech leadership positioning.

Huawei Vice Director for Consumer Business in South Africa, Jun sun, says “Huawei has been a proud sponsor of Joburg Day for the past 4 years, as we are avid supporters of SA music.

Music is a great vehicle for connection, and at Huawei we believe in the power of connecting people through our smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Music is also about moving people, both physically and emotionally, which is what products like our new Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch do. We are excited about this new virtual format of our much-loved festival and are sure that music fans out there will have a whole new experience this year.”

Event information:

Date: 23 October 2020

Time: 5pm