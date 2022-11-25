If you are looking at what to do this festive season, we’ve got you covered

It’s summer and the weather is playing its part, well Jozi hasn’t been the friendliest with the weather in recent days. But the party must go on this festive season and nobody wants to be left behind. Gauteng’s biggest commercial youth radio station, Y, is all set to shake the East Rand on November 26 with its “LYFE” music festival taking place at Carnival City Lawns.

Story continues below Advertisement

With a line-up of some of South Africa’s most accomplished artists, the youth brand will celebrate the start to the “Summer of Your LYFE”. Everyone attending can look forward to a full festival experience including thrilling acts taking stage. Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee, who returned to South Africa in November following a five-month European summer tour will take the reins of this highly anticipated summer festival. Carnival City Lawns will also include performances by global Amapiano stars Focalistic, DBN Gogo and Musa Keys.

The Super Mega, AKA, will be on the stage, too. Hip hop royalty Nasty C and internationally-acclaimed DJ Lag with A-Reece, Maglera Doe Boy, Sha Sha and Sama Winner Nomfundo Moh, Y’s own Venom, Legendary Crisp, Candii and Fif_laaa will keep you entertained. Go prepared as the line-up kicks off from 2pm to 6pm on the “LYFE” stage with top acts such as Tubby Jazz, Legendary Crisp, Fif_Laaa, Maglera Doe Boy, Sha Sha, Venom and Nomfundo Moh. From 6pm to 10pm, it’s DBN Gogo, Candii, A-Reece, Focalistic, DJ Lag, Musa Keys and Nasty C. Ending off the show at 10pm to 12am is Black Coffee and AKA.

Story continues below Advertisement

On the “About To Blow” stage, set against the backdrop of a carnival carousel, rising stars Money Badoo, Mars Baby, Fihlah lah lah and Holy Alpha will provide the perfect chilled sounds. The East Rand’s own Sia Mzizi and Just Jabba were added to the line-up after being voted into their spots by their fans and listeners of Y. In the Not So Secret Garden, Y’s very own mix DJs will perform. DJ Ankletap, Supta, Nia Brown, Ayanda MVP, Lula Odiba, DJ Fae Fae, Josi Chave, Just Mo, Pedabotic and DJ Samba will be on the decks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tickets at Ticketpro from R150 to R800. Gates open at 12pm. Tickets will not be sold at the venue. JOHANNESBURG Hard Rock Cafe Rebirth

Hard Rock Cafe opens its doors with an all new revamped restaurant at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. Well-known for its American cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails, this revamp introduces a new and healthier menu. Patrons can look forward to exciting new developments including the newly implemented local music that will be incorporated with the undisputed electric style of rock ’n’ roll.

Setting the trend is DJ Zinhle, Naves, Ronny J Drizz, Walts Kay and DJ Mr Geek on stage. When: November 25. Where: Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton.

Cost: Free entry. Mzansi Fela Festival The 2022 edition of the annual “Mzansi Fela Festival” (MFF) will be the 15th instalment since its inception in 2007.

To mark this milestone, the South African State Theatre (Sast) has put together the mother of line-ups, featuring acclaimed musicians KB Motsilanyane, Zonke, Tumi Mogorosi, Mbuso Khoza, Zakhele Mabena, Pdoto & Blaklez and comedians Thapelo King Flat Mametja, Trevor Gumbi and Toll A$$ Mo. The art fest sees comedy returning after a dry spell in recent years with dance debuts from “Kontroller”, directed by Muzi Macaleni Shili and Oscar Buthelezi. Where: The South African State Theatre.

When: December 1-18. Cost: Tickets from R150 to R350.

CAPE TOWN uHadi Experience Odwa Bongo’s “uHadi Experience” makes a come back in Cape Town.

“UHadi Experience” is accompanied by reputable individuals in the orchestral music scene including Sisa Mgauli on violin, Siyolise Nyondo on double bass, Duane Star and John Minnaar on cello and Lutho Mzongwana on djembe. The aim of the show is to bring the uHadi bow musical instrument to the centre of the South African music industry. Where: Selective Live, Cape Town.

When: December 1. Cost: R120 and R150 via Quicket. Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival

The 2022 “Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival” boasts some of Mzansi’s top jazz maestros in a new feast of contemporary music. The one-day festival will conquer your senses with a mix of jazz and classical music for eight hours. Artists on the bill include Sibusiso Mashiloane Sextet, The Kirby Ensemble, Ayanda Sikade Quartet, Khanyisile Mthetwa and Peter Cartwright and ending off is Herbie Tsoaeli Quintet. Where: Spier Amphitheatre, Stellenbosch.

When: November 26 at 12pm. Cost: Tickets start from R595 via Quicket. Silo Concerts

South African trumpeter and vocalist, Mandisi Dyantyis will ignite the stage in “Silo Concerts” in partnership with Hendricks Gin. Guests can expect to hear some of Dyantyis’ older compositions, some items from the “Cwaka” album, as well some brand-new material for the very first time. Where: Silo District, against MOCAA building.

When: December 2 at 7pm. Cost: Free.

DURBAN INKABA Exhibition Durban Art Gallery presents its annual major exhibition for the year with a twist.

Normally, the gallery would invite one solo established artist to exhibit at the end of the year but this year they are putting the spotlight on a talented group of young artists from KwaZulu-Natal, “Amasosha”, who have made a name for themselves as a collective. The idea for exhibition by this group was based on how the group was vocal about the exclusion of the voices from the people of colour and in the rural areas and in the contemporary art space. This is also to archive the stories of people of colour by artists who experience that life. This exhibition is evidence on how the people of colour see themselves in contemporary society and it also archives these experiences which are neglected by the world .

Where: Durban Art Gallery. When: From December 3. Cost: Free.

Calum Scott’s Bridges Tour UK singer Calum Scott is in Mzansi for the “Bridges” South African Tour. The singer will be joined by Lee Cole, who adds an electrifying and engaging performance every time he takes to the stage. Joining them is local singer/songwriter Mitch James.