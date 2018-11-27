British performer, Richard Shelton. Picture: Supplied

Frank Sinatra, one of music's great icons, is all set to ignite the South African stage in 2019 in a dazzling big band international show, "Sinatra and Me", featuring celebrated British performer, Richard Shelton who has been described as "one of the world’s finest Sinatra interpreters". Shelton is an award-winning actor and singer and his show comes directly from the West End and Los Angeles. He will be accompanied on stage by Adam Howard’s 17-piece Joburg Big Band.

This highly acclaimed show kicks off in Durban at the Rockwood Theatre on 12 March with four shows before heading to the Joburg Theatre from 21 March, and is bound to hit all the high notes with Sinatra fans.

After Joburg, 'Sinatra and Me' travels to East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town prior to heading far South to New Zealand.

Speaking about his upcoming tour Shelton says: "I’m very excited to be making my first visit to South Africa, and being in the position to combine my two passions, travel and the music of Frank Sinatra and a big band. It is the perfect way to make what I hope will be the first of many visits."

Talking about the show, Shelton says: "The show focuses on the wonderful music of Sinatra with hits including ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘It Was a Very Good Year’ and ‘One For My Baby,’ as well as lesser known hits, including a very intimate rendition of ‘My Foolish Heart’.

Shelton received a ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ award for his performance as Frank Sinatra in Rat Pack Confidential. Now South African audiences will get an opportunity to see him recreate the many magical moments in Sinatra’s musical career.

Richard has performed for HRH Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, for Sir Elton John at his ‘White Tie and Tiara Ball‘, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the BBC Big Band, at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London and on countless international TV and radio shows.

As an actor, Richard is known to British TV audiences for playing series regular Dr Adam Forsythe in the TV show Emmerdale. Richard recently made his US TV debut playing Mr Benson in ‘House of Lies’.

National Tour details

Durban

Dates: 12 to 17 March

Time: Tuesday to Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

Ticket prices: R200

Venue: Rockwood Theatre

Booking: www.rockwoodtheatre.co.za/durban or [email protected]

Pretoria

Date: 20 March

Venue: Atterbury Theatre

Booking: www.itickets.com or www.atterburyteater.co.za

Johannesburg 2

Dates: 21 to 24 March

Time: Thursday and Sunday at 3pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm

Ticket prices: From R150 to R400

Venue: Joburg Theatre (The Mandela)

Booking: www.joburgtheatre.com

East London

Date: 27 March

Venue: Guild Theatre

Booking: www.computicket.com

Port Elizabeth

Dates: 29 March

Venue: Boardwalk Casino

Booking: www.webtickets.co.za

Cape Town

Date: 30 March

Time: 7pm

Venue: Paul Cluver

Booking: www.webtickets.co.za



