International jazz stars of the Charles Mingus Ensemble to wow South African crowds

Young jazz musicians from Germany, Mongolia, Austria and America are set to showcase their talents in South Africa this October, in honour of legendary composer, bassist and pianist Charles Mingus. With a career spanning over three decades, Mingul was considered one of the greatest jazz musicians and composers in history.

Story continues below Advertisement

He worked with fellow jazz icons, the likes of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Herbie Hancock. The music pioneer died on January 5, 1979, aged 56. Aptly named the Charles Mingus Ensemble, the group consists of students and graduates from the Munich Academy of Music and Performing Arts led by internationally renowned double bassist and jazz lecturer, Professor Martin Zenker.

Commenting on the show, Zenker said: “Mingus is, amongst few others, one of the most important trailblazers of avant-garde jazz and a link between tradition and modernism in jazz. “This work is a personal and simultaneously strong testimony of this extraordinary musician and also the testimony of the emancipation of jazz.” The groups will be performing at various venues in Cape Town, Joburg and Pretoria.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zenker and the musicians will also present free workshops to students at Stellenbosch University, UCT, Wits and Pretoria University, as well as local community music schools in Gugulethu and Langa townships. “The idea of bringing ‘The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady’ to the stage in 2022, the year that would have been Charles Mingus’s 100th birth anniversary is a big challenge for all involved as there is no sheet music available, all of the parts had to be transcribed, orchestrated and partly rearranged. “The masterpiece from Mingus has been very seldom performed since the recording is a complex and expressive work, which requires both strict discipline and great freedom from the musicians.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Zenker constantly visits South Africa to host educational exchanges. He has also initiated tours for South African artists to perform and act as guest lecturers in Mongolia and Germany. Catch the Charles Mingus Ensemble at the following venues in Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria.

13 October – Baxter Theatre, UCT. 13 October – Cafe Roux, Noordhoek. 14 October – Toyota SU Woordfees Concert at the Endler.

15 October – Amazink, Kyamandi. 16 October – Jazz in the Native Yards, Gugu Sthebe Amphitheatre. 19 October – The Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, Wits Braamfontein Campus East.