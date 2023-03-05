International singing sensation Ziggy Alberts set to thrill local audiences, again

Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is clearly adoring his local fans as he is rushing back to perform in South Africa next month. After his sold-out tour last October, Alberts has announced that he is returning to Mzansi for a 2023 tour.

Alberts is set to play at the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town, Sognage in Johannesburg, and will headline at the Splashy Fen Music Festival in Underberg. Supporting him will be South African indie-folk artist Sean Koch. The tour forms part of an 80 show line-up that he is set to perform across the world this year. Last year, he also performed “The Rewind Tour” with this year coming back bigger and better. The tour will showcase a collection of all Alberts' fan favourites and celebrate his latest studio album, “Dancing In The Dark“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziggy Alberts (@ziggyalberts) Alberts, who lands in South Africa in four weeks, said tickets are already selling out fast around the globe and urged fans to get tickets. He captioned his post: “ SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 ! I’ve added two headline shows - one in Cape Town, one in Joburg+ headlining @splashyfenfest this April !!!! “So here’s the deal. Go like, now now (tomorrow morning at 10AM SAST), and get tickets + tell your peoples 👇 = and I’ll be there in 4 weeks. A simple, yet elegant plan 💋”