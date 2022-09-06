‘Interrogation Room’ lays bare the hard-hitting truths about apartheid

A new stage thriller “Interrogation Room” is set to uncover apartheid secrets involving the abduction of a young freedom fighter by the police. Directed by Zwelibanzi Sibiya, “Interrogation Room” will premiere at the South African State Theatre (SAST) for a limited season, kicking off this Wednesday, September 7.

Written by Refilwe Sibiya, “Interrogation Room” tells the tale of Vusi Ndlovu (Sabelo Motloung), who was arrested by the Special Branch Police on suspicion of terrorism in 1986. He then finds himself at the mercy of Lieutenant De Kok (Richardt Nel) and Constable Themba Maseko ( Peter Mashigo). The story is told through the recollection of events as told by Themba Maseko at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in the nineties.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Zwelibanzi Sibiya said his vision for this piece was to tell hard-hitting truths behind apartheid in South Africa. “This is a very personal story but at the same time, through storytelling, I wanted to give South Africans a first-hand experience of what our fathers, uncles and brothers had to endure … the trauma that was inflicted upon them by the apartheid system,” said Sibiya. “A lot has been said about what happened during the apartheid era but we haven’t seen the story that tells us about what happened behind closed doors of those so-called interrogation rooms.”

Richardt Nel as Lieutenant De Kok in ‘Interrogation Room’. Picture: Ayanda Martin. Sibiya said the story was inspired by research he conducted for a musical about Robben Island. “In my research, I interviewed the former premier of KwaZulu-Natal baba uS'bu Ndebele. And while he was telling me about Robben Island he said, ‘no, man, let me tell you about what happened before you get to Robben Island … you must first enter the interrogation.”’ “He said that Robben Island was nothing compared to the interrogation room. He referred to it as the cruellest part of the process.

Sibiya said Ndebele told him about the “inhumane” conditions that they were subjected to. “At the time the detainees were denied access to family visitation and they weren’t allowed legal representative too. Nobody could see you, so they could beat you and let you heal for days before anybody sees you. That's when he lost his teeth. He told me they knocked his teeth out during one of those moments of torture.” He added as part of his research he had the “privilege” of interviewing former president Jacob Zuma and he related similar stories about what happened in the interrogation room.

“He said: ‘All your humanity was stripped to nothing’. There were no ablution facilities, they would just put two wood sticks on a bucket and they say ‘that that's your toilet and no toilet paper, nothing to wipe yourself or whatsoever.’ “As the creators, we wanted to portray the notion of law versus justice. We believe these stories are still relevant today because it is clear that the turn of Freedom in South Africa still left a lot to be desired.” Richardt Nel as Lieutenant De Kok and Sabelo Motloung as Vusi Ndlovu in ‘Interrogation Room’. Picture: Ayanda Martin. Sibiya went on to explain that the play is aimed at stirring dialogue among audiences.

“South Africans will enjoy the play because it is a reflection of themselves. When I do art, be it a film or a documentary, as my motto, I say, I confront society with its own reality. “So this will be a reflection on them to say, ‘these things happened in the past, but what can we do moving forward?’ “Also, the person who's playing De Kok is part of a broader vision that I have in as far as reconciliation is concerned, but I'm talking about real reconciliation. He’s a friend of mine, Richardt Nel.

“This production will allow us to have an open dialogue. It will open that discussion to say let us not deny the past because once you say apartheid in a room full of white people, it’s like you’ve insulted everybody. They (white people) don't want to acknowledge its existence and its impact on us black people,” concluded Sibiya. “Interrogation Room” will run from September 7 - 11 at the SA State Theatre, ahead of its national tour. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. Tickets are R120 at Webtickets.

From comedy to hard-hitting shows, theatres across the country are jam-packed with productions that will keep you informed and entertained throughout this Heritage Month. Sue Diepeveen. Picture: Supplied So you want to be a Trophy Wife? Theatre on the Square

Date: September 14 - 24. “So you want to be a Trophy Wife” is a poignant and delightful comedy, written and performed by Sue Diepeveen. In this new play, Marie unpacks the feelings of being insecure about getting older and how older women need to take their place as stakeholders in the economy.

In a world where women so often define themselves as someone's daughter, someone's wife or someone's mother, what happens when you're suddenly none of those? Through packing up her mother's home, Marie explores her past and contemplates her future should she try online dating to catch herself a new husband? Or is it time to stand on her own? Kamogelo Mhlantla and Samantha Carlisle. Picture: Elysee Balogun The Year of The Bicycle

The Drama Factory Date: September 15- 16. After nearly a decade, Joanna Evans’ hit play “The Year of the Bicycle” returns to South African stages, with a fresh take under a new direction and with new performers.

The play sees Amelia and Andile, children from very different backgrounds, befriend one another over a garden wall. Ten years later, they have become estranged, and, in separate accidents, fall into a concussion at the same moment. They meet again in each other’s confused minds. Directed by Dara Beth, “The Year of the Bicycle” stars Kamogelo Mhlantla and Samantha Carlisle in a story just as relevant in 2022 as when it was when it debuted in 2013. A scene from ‘Sara Baartman – the Opera’. Picture: Dark Studios Sara Baartman – the Opera

Pam Golding Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre Date: September 7, 9 and 10. The UCT Opera School and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra are presenting the world premiere of Hendrik Homeyrs’ new work, “Sara Baartman – the Opera”. The show features rising stars, Bongiwe Nakani and Molly Dzangare.

Baartman was a Khoi-Khoi woman, who was exhibited as a show attraction in Europe during the 19th century. Two centuries after her death, she is finally regarded as a female icon and a symbol of the struggle for human rights in debates on race, gender and otherness. “I have been so happy seeing the fascinating woman’s story come to life with a wonderful cast of singers, a superb conductor and of course Janice Honeyman and Zenobia Kloppers’s exciting vision as directors,” said Homeyrs. The opera is sung in English but incorporates two French songs, a Nguni lullaby, an Afrikaans folk song and a Khoe-Khoen prayer.