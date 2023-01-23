Irish singer Ronan Keating set to return to South Africa for two concerts this March

World-renowned Irish singer Ronan Keating is set to embark on a brief tour to South Africa in March, with shows at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town and SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. Citadel, the specialist wealth management company which has a long-standing relationship with Keating, will be bringing him to the country once more as it does annually as part of its mission to raise funds for South African charities alongside golf legend Gary Player.

Keating has enjoyed a successful career since he emerged on the scene as co-lead singer of an Irish boyband Boyzone in 1993, alongside Keith Duffy, Michael Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately. After embarking on a solo career, his debut, self-titled album, which was released in August of 2000, shot straight to number one on the UK Album Charts and featured two number one singles: “When You Say Nothing At All” and “Life Is A Rollercoaster”. He followed that up with his second solo album, “Destination”, which includes the number one single “If Tomorrow Never Comes”.

Released on May 20, 2002, the album also went straight to number one. It was around this time that he first came to perform in South Africa during his Arena tour. As a solo artist and a part of Boyzone, Keating has sold more than 45 million records worldwide. Never shy to dabble in other interests, he has also been a judge on Australia’s “All Together Now” and “The X Factor”, as well as a coach on The Voice in 2016 and 2022. Apart from touring this year, Keating will continue to be involved in his various roles on radio and television.

“2023 will see Ronan continue waking up the nation for breakfast each weekday morning and joining them on the TV sofa in the evening’s but he’ll also be back on the road doing what he loves best… singing live!” a media statement said. Show details: Ronan Keating Live at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023. Time: Gates open at 6pm. Concert starts at 7pm. Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Address: Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735. Ticket prices: From R645 (excluding ticket service fee). Ronan Keating Live at SunBet Arena

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023. Time: Gin Garden opens at 2pm. The arena opens at 4pm. Show starts at 5pm. Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino.