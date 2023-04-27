It’s time to channel your inner superhero at Comic Con Cape Town

It’s finally here! The most talked about event this month kicks off today as Mzansi’s creatives get together to express their inner child at the Comic Con Cape Town. For those parents suppressing their jealousy over their kids getting to play dress up, well now you can join them and unleash your superhero alter ego at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

With dress-up, numerous free-to-play gaming areas, tabletop gaming, shopping, movie screenings, activations and so much more on offer, families are in for a weekend to remember until Sunday, April 30. Comic Con fulfils every child’s dream to meet their favourite hero characters, such as Spiderman, Batman and others. At the show, kids are able to use all this energy to run around and request photos with the cosplayers as comic book art comes to life. Fans can also engage with panels and meet celebrities.

Cosplay – which stands for costume play – is one of the best ways to embrace the Comic Con spirit. Carla Massmann, show director, said: “As a team, we are thankful for the welcoming spirit that the local pop-culture fans have already shown. “We are so excited to be bringing Africa’s largest pop culture and gaming festival to the Mother City where visitors get to embrace being themselves, regardless of their cultural background, physical ability, or personal identity.”

Comic Con Cape Town’s celeb line-up includes Ross Marquand from “The Walking Dead” and Tati Gabrielle, who features in the movie adaptation of the game “Uncharted”, as well as Netflix’s “You”. Kat Graham is also joining this year and is known for her role in “Vampire Diaries” and the romcom, “Love in the Villa”, on Netflix. Comic Con superheroes display. l SUPPLIED The line-up also includes – David Oakes from “Vikings Valhalla” and Jason R Moore from Marvel’s “The Punisher”.

Fans will discover informatio on the behind-the-scenes as well as get to know these incredible talents even better in person. Tickets range from R120 to R553 and can be purchased on Howler. Sun-El. l SUPPLIED All Stars Inner City Festival

The “All Stars” join “Inner City Festival ComUnity” for a fun-packed day of entertainment. Chill out with the crew at The Old Biscuit Mill where Converse is partnering with experiential event company in hosting the inclusive event called “ComUnity”. The festival will explore all there is around fashion, music and food.

The line up includes Fizz 8 Shai-A, Vinny Da Vinci, Fif_laaa, Sun-El Musician, SimulationRXPS, DJ Speedsta, Saa C, Daliwonga, A-Reece, Pona Colada x NKLY, MIss Pammie, Major League DJs, Sir Vincent, Teedo Love, Ca Ma Gu, Loyd, Alfa Kat, Mpho.wav, Kenza, Athi Mao and Bang Bang Music. There will be two entertainment stages, a local independent label fair and a street food market which will run, all day and into the night. Where: The Old Biscuit Mill

When: Friday, April 28, from 12pm to 10pm. Cost: R180 at the door. Tankiso Mamabolo and Kitso Seti. l SUPPLIED “Common Ground”

Two vibrant young artists, Tankiso Mamabolo and Kitso Seti bring “Common Ground”, a collaborative exploration using music, spoken word and randomly placed conversations, to the Baxter Masambe Theatre. The duo are joined on stage by two live musicians in a reflection of millennials who are quickly approaching 30. In a time where individualism is putting a strain on artists, Tankiso and Kitso have decided to come together to create new avenues for inspiration and find common ground.

Performed in English, isiXhosa and seSotho, the vibrant youth look at the reimagination of self in moving forward, to find a new form of self. Where: Baxter Masambe Theatre When: May 2 - 6 at 7.30pm.

Cost: R150 via Webtickets. Wayne McKay. l SUPPLIED Comedy Night Comedian Wayne McKay features his latest material of stand-up comedy and wants to put it to the test at The Mesopotamia Restaurant on Greenmarket Square.

If you’re a fan of McKay, you know it’s going to be a good one. The show also features comedian Arlene Petersen. Theres a meet-and-greet session after the show. Where: The Mesopotamia Restaurant