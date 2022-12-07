‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ spreads the message of hope this festive season

One of the world’s favourite fairy tales, “Jack and the Beanstalk”, is bringing the magic of Christmas to Durban’s Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from December 8 to January 15. “Jack and the Beanstalk” follows the tale of a young man, Jack, who lives with his mother Dame Flora Flatbroke, in a small cottage, in the country.

Destitute, Jack trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans, which grow into a massive, towering beanstalk reaching up into the clouds. Jack climbs the beanstalk and finds himself in the castle of an unfriendly giant. The giant senses Jack’s presence and cries, “Fee-fi-fo-fum! I smell the blood of an Englishman. Be he alive, or be he dead, I'll grind his bones to make my bread.” Outwitting the giant, Jack can retrieve many goods once stolen from his family, including a bag of gold, an enchanted goose that lays golden eggs and a magic golden harp that plays and sings by itself.

Jack then escapes by chopping down the beanstalk. The giant, who is pursuing him, falls to his death, and Jack and his family prosper. Written and directed by theatre veteran Steven Stead, this magical and hilarious pantomime features William Young as Jack, Blessing Xaba as his mother and Shelley McLean Downham as Glissanda Goldenvox. William Young as Jack. Picture: Val Adamson McLean-Downham who plays the good fairy, told IOL Entertainment that this classical pantomime couldn’t have come at a better time, when people need hope, considering the hardships and the loss that many families have suffered in the past two years.

“If the past couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that no matter how bleak the situation may look, you should always have hope because there might just be something around the corner that can save the day or help you conquer the challenges that you may be facing,” explained Downham. “The show also teaches us that even the baddies, our Lady Perfidia Beastly, right near the end of the show, turns from her evil ways and join the good guys… which I absolutely love. I think that shows the power of inclusivity and second chances. “And maybe on a slightly deeper level, even if you are making poor choices, that there is an opportunity to turn things around.”

Lady Beastly (Liesl Coppin) and the good fairy, Glissanda Goldenvox (Shelley McLean Downham). Picture: Val Adamson The Durban-based pianist, drummer and cabaret artist said she was most looking forward to interacting with the young audiences and seeing families come together and reunite during the festive season. “I’m beyond excited to be part of this process, just the pure joy of being able to be in the space, with fellow artists and to be able to do what we love and to be able to share that with an audience.” She said pantomimes were a big tradition for a lot of families in Durban, and part of the Christmas season celebrations.

“It will be great to see families come together and celebrate this special tradition… just half an hour of sheer joy and fun and laughter. It doesn’t get any better than that. “And I cannot wait to hear the kids scream and shout back at the performers and boo the baddies.” Tickets are R130 and available via Webtickets.

Charlie Bouguenon and Amber-Dawn Burnhams in Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’. Picture: Supplied JOBURG “Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol” Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre

When: December 14 - 24. “Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol” has been described as “a sumptuous banquet for the eyes, ears and imagination; a sensory delight for any tired soul”. This is the perfect show to celebrate humanity, family and above all, generosity of spirit.

Ashley Dowds is portraying Scrooge, the tight-fisted, miserly grump who is transformed, after three visitations, into a new Scrooge, spreading goodwill and cheer through his generous spirit. He is supported by Amber-Dawn Burnhams. “We have always loved our adaptation of this evergreen classic and believe that it is necessary to stage the show now, more than ever. Audiences are all Netflix-ed out and are craving true human connection and shared experiences,” said Jaco van Rensburg from VR Theatrical. “Our production is truly unique and features animated ghosts, original music and two wonderful actors playing several characters.”

Mbuso Khoza. Picture: Supplied DURBAN “Ihubo” Where: The Playhouse

When: December 17-18. Mbuso Khoza, the proud son of KZN culture, joins forces with iJadu le Afrika Ensemble in this magnificent new Playhouse production which details the origins of this ancient Nguni musical genre and its impact on posterity. Over and above its wow factor components – those crowd-pleasing Zulu dance, song and narrative elements of the famous Khoza brand, “Ihubo” engages with audiences as it takes a deep dive into the historic background across three centuries, seeking out the origins of the Abanguni songs that were passed down to younger generations.

The production also explores the relationship between “Ihubo” and the Struggle songs that still live on in our collective memory today. “Ihubo is a prayer of the village and a scroll of the nation. It is easy to teach when we are singing (rather than) being nervous in a classroom,” said Khoza. “Music is a natural remedy for all situations. AbeNguni managed to document their ideas, thoughts and history through music. ‘Ihubo’ is the only song that can teach, heal, awaken, restore, safeguard.”

‘Oh What a Night’. Picture: Supplied CAPE TOWN “Oh What a Night” Where: Baxter Theatre Centre

When: Currently on until December 10. “Oh What a Night” tells the true musical story of a young man from the dusty back roads of the Cape Flats, growing up with inspirational and influential teachers, artists and impresarios. Shadley Schroeder’s on-stage life journey from the tender age of 7 till now as the CEO of his own production company is interlaced with comedy, heartache and musical hits from the Motown era shared on stage with a live band and special friends.