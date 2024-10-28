James Bay to perform in South Africa for the first time in March

Multi-Grammy Award-winning musician James Bay is set to bring his soulful melodies to South Africa for the first time in March. Fans can expect an electrifying performance from the internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter when he takes to the stage in Cape Town and Joburg in March.

The UK artist’s South African tour will feature a mix of new tracks from his latest album, along with beloved classics. “Each performance promises to be an intimate experience, showcasing Bay’s incredible talent and emotional depth,” a statement read. The “Let It Go” hitmaker is renowned for fusing soulful storytelling with modern musicianship.

He broke into the industry with his single "Hold Back the River", which was released in 2014 and was certified platinum. He then released his debut studio album “Chaos and the Calm”, which went to number one in the UK and number 15 in the US. With a career spanning over a decade, Bay said that he’s never felt more proud than he does with his latest work.

While Bay finds himself openly expressing himself through his lyrics on his new LP, “Changes All The Time”, which was released earlier this month, the musician said that he’s “beyond charged up to hit the stage with his new material.” Executing in the live concert setting, as he’s come to realise at this stage in his career, he says is all about “graduating up through different levels of effortlessness.” “I’m trying to relax in my skin more and more onstage. You get one go at it every night live. I want to blow someone away. I want to impress them. That’s the best thing in the world,” he added in a statement.

Award-winning UK artist James Bay is set to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Picture: Supplied. When onstage, he also aims to channel some of his musical heroes, which include Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. Some of Bay’s other achievements include touring with The Rolling Stones and opening for Bruce Springsteen, amongst several others. Meanwhile, Bay joins a long list of illustrious musicians who are performing in South Africa in the coming months.

They include international rock sensation Goo Goo Dolls, which comprises guitarist and vocalist John Rzeznik and bassist and vocalist Robby Takac, who will perform in Cape Town at the Kirstenbosch Gardens on December 4, at the ICC Durban on December 5 and at Pretoria’s Voortrekker Monument on December 7. R&B music sensation Chris Brown’s “Breezy in South Africa” concerts will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14 and 15. R&B songstress Keyshia Cole is also performing at the SunBet Arena on January 24, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on January 14 and at the Mother City’s Grand Arena on January 26.

Robbie Williams will be performing two shows at the SunBet Arena on January 25 and 26, ahead of headlining the Calabash South Africa music festival in Cape Town on January 22. In addition, world-renowned pop rock group, Roxette, comprising Lena Philipsson, Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg as well as original Roxette members, Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson, will perform at the Grand Arena, on February 26, and the SunBet Arena on February 28, 2025. In addition, British boy band Blue, which comprises Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan, will perform at the Grand Arena, Grand West, in Cape Town on March 7 and at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 8.