‘Jazz on the Lawn’ returns to Cape Town after a 10-year absence

After a 10-year absence, the popular “Jazz on the Lawn” is being revived by Cape Town’s favourite Old School and Jazz entertainer, Uncle Cal. Real name Calvin Pieters, the popular Uncle Cal will host the launch of the anticipated event at Dante’s Premiere Lounge in Bellville on Saturday, October 8.

Well-known for gathering some of the finest entertainers to perform at his events, Uncle Cal says the event will also coincide with his birthday bash. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Uncle Cal said: “Its been a long time since we had the opportunity to host Jazz On The Lawn. “For many who attended this event over the years, its heartwarming to know that it will be back.

“Jazz and old school music is a great part of the Cape Town heritage and I believe its loved universally. “The event is aimed at getting people dancing to the funkiest grooves, it will also be a tasty sampling of what to expect at the long-awaited 2022 Jazz on The Lawn taking place later this year at the Bevcan Sports Grounds in Epping Industria on December 10 and 11.” The launch includes a live broadcast of “The Uncle Cal Xperience” online radio show from 6pm to 10pm.

The event also boasts a stellar lineup of guest artists including SAMAs award-winner singer and guitarist; Claire Phillips, songstress; Loren Erasmus, saxophonist; August West, trumpeting maestro Ian Smith, Richard Ceasar, Zami ‘Zamstar’ Mdingi, Cameron Ward and Salomé. Explaining why the show meant so much to him, he said:“ This event was created in 2010 and it was a tent party for a venue I was involved in at the time. The place was called G-Spot and this event became so popular, people spent the day at this event and almost every artist in this country has been on the Jazz on the Lawn stage. “This event is also personal for me because it aids communities and also projects and old-aged homes, with relief needed.”

Solo artists on the line-up will be accompanied by “The Legacy Band”, a group of stalwart musicians from the Cape Town scene who were brought together for this special occasion. Rounding off the live musician's line-up is the band “Fusion Rhythm”. “This Afro-Fusion band of Congolese expats put up a great performance at my 2020 Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion, and they are clearly in touch with what Cape Town crowds love.”

But no event hosted by Uncle Cal will go without him getting on the decks to show off his DJ skills. Other DJs performing include DJ Cool J, Le Rocks, Neville Louw and more. Tickets cost R100 at Webtickets. Doors open at 5pm.

CAPE TOWN Foreigner Live One of the world’s most popular rock bands, Foreigner, returns to the Grand Arena stage for another supercharged performance.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner continues to perform to sold-out concerts. The band’s album sales now exceed 80 million. The British-American rock band has enjoyed innumerable hits with songs such as “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, “Feels Like The First Time”, “Urgent” and more. Where: Grandwest.

When: October 11 at 8pm. Cost: Tickets start at R575 and are available from Ticketmaster. Maanskyn en Dorings

The New Voices Programme, a collaboration between Artscape, Suidoosterfees and the City of Cape Town, presents the poetic dance drama “Maanskyn en Dorings”, a bitter-sweet exploration of love and loss in the often roller coaster realities of mental illness and womanhood. “Described as a contemporary dance drama inspired by true events, the piece reflects the quiet struggles of a daughter needing to work through the broken pieces of her mother’s heartache. “It shows the many faces of schizophrenic bipolarity and how it makes us question our own identity.

Where: Artscape Theatre. When: October 11-15. Cost: Tickets are R80 Computicket.

Rubik's Championships The Cubing Hub will host the 2022 Rubik's WCA African Speedcubing Championships. Speedcubing involves solving a rotating puzzle cube, known to most people as a Rubik’s Cube, in the shortest possible time. Visitors can watch some of South Africa’s best cubers go head to head to claim the local title.

To beat the current world record they will need to do it in less than 3.47 seconds, however a robot was able to do it in just 0.38 seconds in 2018. Where: Sun Exhibits, GrandWest. When: October 7-9.

Cost: R50 at Quicket. JOHANNESBURG Market Under The Trees

Enjoy a day of fun in the sun or pure relaxation, it’s whatever you make of it. Market Under The Trees is an event in aid of raising funds for Nicarela Charity. Take a leisurely stroll through the vintage-style market under the beautiful Jacaranda trees. There are endless goodies to buy and memories to make while the sound of the live music sets the perfect atmosphere. And, of course, it wouldn't be a day out without delicious food options and amazing spaces to create memories with your friends and family.

Where: Parktown High School for Girls, Parkview. When: October 7-9. Cost: Tickets can be bought for R40 on Quicket or R50 the door.

uMongo Msindo Exhibition Explore at the Umongo Msindo Exhibition which comes to life to showcase and tell stories of some of the unique musical heritage of South Africa. iSupport Creative Business, in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation, presents its second exhibition as part of the Umongo Msindo project.

The exhibition, showcasing indigenous instruments, is an interactive exhibition. These men and women trace the history, and Umongo Msindo tells these stories that may otherwise be forgotten. The spread of these musicians across the province brings forward an impressive additional reading of South Africa’s historical micro-narratives on musical instruments, history, and usages. Where: University of Johannesburg and Glenhove Events Hub in Rosebank.

When: October 6-12 and 14-15. Cost: Free. DURBAN

Diwali Fashion One of the most important festivals of the year for South Africans who celebrate Diwali is fast approaching. The Pavilion Shopping Centre has celebrated many cultural festivals; with Diwali coming up to celebrate this auspicious occasion and pay tribute to the Indian culture and heritage, The Pav will be hosting a Diwali-themed market throughout the centre, with a theme of ‘Fashion around the Mall’.

Enjoy feasts of many kinds and dress up in the attire of vibrant and traditional colours to celebrate the occasion. Where: The Pavilion Mall. When: October 13-16.

Cost: Free. Paras Live Enjoy an evening of smooth vocals by Siphamandla Dlamini better known as Paras.

Paras built his brand from scratch back in 2010 and shared the stage with Joyous Celebration, Nqubeko Mbatha, Vuyo Mokoena, Judith Sephuma, Swazi Dlamini, Kelly Khumalo, VukaAfrika, and Nduduzo Makhathini. The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music will be hosting the musician who will feature Nhlaka Zulu on piano, Senzo Mdambaon on bass, Sbu Zondi on drums and Menzi Mkhize on percussion. Where: University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Howard College Campus.