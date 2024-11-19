Jim Jefferies is bringing his 'Give 'Em What They Want' tour to Cape Town and Pretoria

World-renowned comedian Jim Jefferies is set to perform live in Cape Town and Pretoria as part of his “Give 'Em What They Want Tour,” bringing his provocative and thought-provoking comedy to South African audiences. “This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy,” a statement read.

“This tour started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America and now South Africans have an opportunity to see him bring the house down, live in their backyard,” it added. Jefferies will take to the stage in the Mother City’s Grand Arena in GrandWest on Thursday, November 21. He will head to SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, on Friday, November 23. Tickets for both shows range from R795 to R3080 and are available through Ticketmaster.

The comedian and TV personality has earned global acclaim for his sharp political satire commentary, his free-wheeling use of profanity and his provocative style of comedy. The 47-year-old, who broke into the industry in the mid-2000s, has performed at some of the biggest venues, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as well as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, among others. He has also been featured in Netflix specials such as “The Jim Jefferies Show,” which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2019 and the hit home-grown game show, “The 1% Club”.