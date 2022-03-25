Jimmy Nevis to headline ‘The Raw Experience’ at the Baxter

This April, Capetonians will be treated to “The Raw Experience” a high-energy production showcasing 16 acts from Cape Town, headlined by Jimmy Nevis. The show is presented by the Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival in collaboration with Real Art World.

Real Art World (RAW) has been around since 2016 and has become a known platform for discovering talent. Guitarist and singer Keagan Williams was the original host and later joined forces with Chad Isaacs from music label TyT Productions to create a show with a diverse selection of artists. “We did the 20 shows at the Baxter in 2018 and that really shaped us and showed us in terms of skills set, how to throw a proper show. The repetition was insane, seeing what it takes to throw a good show, and just understanding what it meant to the artists,” said Chad Isaacs.

RAW is big on collaboration, especially with guys who have the right heart, as it's all about giving artists a platform to showcase their talent. On April 2, Jimmy Nevis will take to the stage at The Raw Experience. “Jimmy Nevis, we tried to get him on our show for years,” said Isaacs.

“He always wanted to be on our platform but unfortunately the timing was never right for either of us. He came to a few of our shows, he was always a mad supporter, he gave us love on socials and now he is a headline act. This is a big moment for us.” Isaacs said he and his team were keen for audiences to experience the incredible show they have put together. “It’s going to be 16 acts, a crazy line-up trying new things like dance collaborations which we've never had before, sketch comedy and freestyle battles,” he said.