Joburg Theatre celebrates Thuso Mbedu Day with 'The Underground Railroad' watch party

As Mzansi prepares to celebrate Thuso Mbedu Day, this Friday, the iconic Joburg Theatre is hosting an exclusive “The Underground Railroad” watch party.

Joburg Theatre will be screening the first episode of the series on Friday, May 14, from 7pm.

The watch party includes an extensive interview with star of the moment, twotime Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu.

The interview, which will be conducted by the creative duo Fezokuhle Mthonti and Andiswa Mkosi, will also include snippets of Mbedu’s upcoming film “The Woman King”, starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.

Mbedu, the first South African actress to lead an American TV series, plays the character of Cora Randall, in the fictional story of enslavement.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the series is based on the novel of the same name, by Colson Whitehead.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Is’Thunzi” actress said she prayed about the role, long before she got the part.

“I’m someone who believes in God ... But to your friends, you seem crazy for having the dreams you have, for taking the risks you take,” said Mbedu.

She added: “The show is going to be worth watching, I promise you...”

In the recent interview with Vogue, Jenkins commended Mbedu for excelling in her role as Cora.

“They say still waters run deep and that’s how I think of her. There are episodes where she looks 18, and then there are episodes where she looks 57. It was almost superhuman what this woman did,” said Jenkins.

In her recent Instagram post, Mbedu took time off to explain the incredible experience of working with Jenkins to her fans.

She said: “Barry was amazing. It was one of the easiest things I've done.

“He makes it easy, man. It's like having a conversation –an easy, flowing, unforced conversation.

“He fostered and encouraged an environment where we (as a collective) could ’finish off each other's thoughts/sentences’ because he was so clear, articulate and receptive.“

She continued: “We all knew and understood what we working towards and, through collaboration, we were able to help each other get there. He told me from the test shoot that he does not direct the first take because he wants to see what the actor has to offer, and then he builds from there.

“This gives the actor a different kind of confidence because you don’t feel like you’re being judged at any point, instead, you feel as though your thoughts and voice matters. That's so empowering, man.”

“He showed us what humanity looks like. Barry is also very kind. He is crazy and funny, and so welcoming and respectful of everyone … It is hard to experience Barry Jenkins and then step out and want to be anything else but a better human being.”

See the full post below:

“The Underground Railroad” is set to premiere worldwide on Friday, May 14.

Tickets are free, but booking is essential due to limited capacity.

Click here to book your ticket to “The Underground Railroad Watch Party”.