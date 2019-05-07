Tsitsi Chiumya. Picture: Instagram

Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards will have 24 newcomers take the stage on Sunday 19 May 2019 to perform live comedy at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase at the Soweto Theatre.



This group of funny men and women come from seven of our nine provinces, highlighting both Savanna’s and the Savanna CCA’s ongoing commitment to showcasing young talent from as many regions of the country as possible.





And here they are (in no particular order): Leah Jasmine Reed, Mfundo Mhlongo, Cyril Basker, Sandile Kunene, Molaba Mkhulu, Ludwe Obiya, Liyabona Dyulethe, Legadimana, Maisela, Itumeleng Adolf Mohale, Emilio Tobias, Masibonge Mndende, Bradley van Wyk, Byron Davel, Ian Young, Robyn Dunlop, Kgomotso Kgatle, Waylene Beukes, Khaya Mdaka Lindelani Sibanda, James Mahlokwane, Ntsika Ngini-Ngini, Reagen Allen, Ismail Moses and Eugene Vanacore





There was an unprecedented number of registrations this year with a total of 35 newcomers in the category, with 11 additional comedians still eligible to be voted for but will not be performing on the night.





For many of these 24 comedians, Sunday will be their first time performing to a large live audience, and each will have five minutes to deliver their punchlines before being ushered off. The Savanna Newcomer Showcase was created to give these new comedians a stage to show the industry and comedy-loving public what they’re made of.

Their performance will go some way towards the final industry voting, which will determine who the five nominees will be in this category.





In order to qualify for this award category, you must have a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 2 years *professional experience (Professional meaning you have been paid for your performance), performed 80% of your comedy work within South Africa over the last year and can supply 4 references from established comedian





Tsitsi Chiumya, who won last year’s Savanna Newcomer of the Year Award as well as a SAFTA and is a rising star in SA comedy, will be this year’s host.





The Savanna Newcomer Showcase takes place on Sunday 19 May 2019 at The Soweto Theatre, Johannesburg. The pre-show party with food, drink & DJ’s starts at 2.30pm, the show starts at 4.30pm.

It’s sold out every year, so hurry and book your seats.





Tickets are R250 and include a Savanna Premium Cider and a meal and are available at Webtickets.