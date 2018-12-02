Screengrab/YouTube

Here are all the ways you can tune in to the festival live, and the best bits when the show is over. 1. Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson

Click here to tune in on Twitter — and see what everyone's saying about Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

And, if you're not already, you can also follow us on Twitter at any official Global Citizen handle — there’s one for Brits, Canadians, Germans, Australians, and South Africans. Head here to find our global channel.

And talk to us! We’ll be live-tweeting all day, and it can get lonely out there without friends. Join the conversation at #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA and keep us company.

2. YouTube, presented by Johnson & Johnson

There has never been a better time to YouTube and chill.





3. On GlobalCitizen.org

Click here.





4. On TV

In Africa? You should totally order in the slap chips and kick back with SABC and DSTV Channel 199 live from 2pm — with highlights on MTV Base and Canal+.