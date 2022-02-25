Africa Soul set for Theatre On The Square Lunch Hour Music Concerts

Local band Africa Soul is set to perform at the ‘Lunch Hour Music Concert’ at the Sandton’s Theatre On The Square on Friday, February 25. Founded in January 2020, by Beverly Bryer and Adam Howard, Africa Soul comprises five to 16 members.

They range from a smaller group of four singers and a keyboard player to a core group of eight singers and a keyboard player to a group of 16 members including a seven-piece brass band section comprising players from the Johannesburg Big Band (kit, bass, guitar and a 3 piece horn section). They are new, different and exciting, for all age groups who want to experience beautiful music and exceptional voices interpretations of an amazing musical era brought to life again in this new decade. Africa Soul is a first of its kind in South Africa. Their music is pure soul and blues, taking songs from the 1950s and 1960s era of Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and other music icons and giving those “old classics a young rebirth”.

Most importantly and uniquely, re-working those well-known classics with African harmonies and lyrics, and in such a way, bringing songs from a bygone era to today’s audience of an older and younger generation, to either reminisce about or to hear for the first time. Songs from the American South, to the African South. This vocal group comprises current Soweto Gospel Choir members but is a separate entity with a different sound and feel. Both Howard and Beverly have brought their 30 plus years of experience and music successes to this new and exciting project.