'African Pulse - Celebrating Ndlovu Youth Choir' aims to aid struggling artists

A new theatrical piece titled “African Pulse – Celebrating The Ndlovu Youth Choir” is set to create hundreds of job opportunities in the arts sector. Over 150 people within the industry will be employed in the production and staging of this show. From the front-of-house staff to cleaners, crews and the creative team, this show injects lifeblood into the struggling arts and culture sector. Commenting on the inspiration behind the show, event organiser Tony Feldman says: “While providing much-needed employment opportunities at the start of 2021, our long-term plan is to use the opportunity created through this grant to aid job creation by developing a show that could eventually tour locally and internationally, once touring opens up.” Taking to their official Instagram page on Friday, the world-renowned youth choir shared the news: “We’ve dreamed of one day having our own theatre production in theatres around the world.

“Our new production, ’African Pulse’, produced by @showtime_sa, makes its global debut at Montecasino’s Teatro on May 1, for two shows only.”

The storyline is inspired by the spirit of the Limpopo-based Ndlovu Youth Choir, whose talents, under the direction of Ralf Schmitt, rose to international fame in 2020 when this group of unknown young South African vocalists reached the finals of “America’s Got Talent”, Season 14.

“African Pulse” is a story of resilience, courage and the determination of a young group of South Africans who come together with a burning desire to become a recognised and successful choir.

Strictly adhering to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, a total audience capacity of 250 patrons is permitted at each performance.

Limited tickets are on sale at R250 each.

Click here to book your ticket.

Proceeds from ticket sales will assist crew and artists who have not been able to work for more than a year.