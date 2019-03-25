The Rand Show is one of the largest events and has been entertaining families for over a century. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

It’s almost time for Joburg’s most iconic event and this year promises to be an all-round show-stopper!



Celebrating its 125th year anniversary, the Rand Show is synonymous with family entertainment on a grand scale, and this year, the injection of on-trend content will leave visitors wanting for nothing, except maybe a little more time to soak up the fun!





This year the Rand Show will be running from Friday 19 April until Sunday 28 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Corner Nasrec Rd & Randshow Rd, Johannesburg.





This is South Africa’s largest purpose-built exhibition, conference, convention and event venues and can accommodate a vast array of super exciting things to see and do. With entertainment and shopping, it makes for a perfect 10-day event to keep the family entertained during the April holidays.

Early bird specials:





Normal ticket prices are R 80 for children under 17 and R 150 per adult.





A limited number of Early Bird tickets are now available! Purchase of an Early Bird ticket offers you a saving of up to R 70 on the ticket price, meaning that for as little as R 100 per adult and R 50 per child.





This includes free entry into the Gaming Pavilion, as well as an automatic entry for every adult ticket purchased to win a Suzuki Swift, sponsored by Suzuki South Africa.





What you can expect at the 2019 Rand Show:





The 125th celebration includes the introduction of a host of family orientated, and never before seen attractions.





Gaming, Cosplay and Dance are just some of the new additions to the entertainment menu, and gaming fans will be given a real treat at the new Gaming Entertainment Pavilion with a Fortnite Gaming Tournament where R 100 000 is up for grabs.





Well-loved Show favourites are back, such as the South African Garden and Home Pavilion, exciting Military displays featuring supersonic jets, attack helicopters, armoury and synchronized aerial displays and of course the fun fair.





For petrol heads there is the world-class World of Motoring showcasing a Motoring hall, spinning and drifting, driving course, the anticipated IASCA World Record Sound Competition.





Prizes up for grabs range from a home make over from EasyLife Kitchens, which includes a new kitchen and cabinetry in each room. It comes with R150,000 furniture from Home Italia and a Mlily Manchester United bed.

You can also be off to the Chelsea Flower Show in London and local travel to Kirstenbosch or Lesotho.





A Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Expo will be attended by some of the world’s biggest names in fitness such as; Hattie Boydle from Australia, Tom Coleman from the UK, AJ Ellison from the USA and our very own Jaco de Bruyn.





This Expo will also host events such as SA’s Fitness Runway Model competition and public workouts where visitors can themselves take part in fitness sessions.

Cape Town’s famous Zip Zap Circus will also entertain with breath-taking performances from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 April.





Or if cooking or talent shows are your thing, be sure to catch the finals of SA’s brand new Jacaranda Clash of Ages and the Joburg’s Talent competition.





The great Drum Majorette challenge, Drum Majorettes Gold Cup is back!



