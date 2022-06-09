Aluta Nova Festival hoping to attract the youth

As we celebrate Youth Month, it is only fitting that we celebrate all the history and culture of the momentous day. That said, a series of celebratory heritage events will be held in the City of Joburg this month. It comprises workshops, art exhibitions, dialogues and festivals that people can attend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Check out what the City has lined up for #YouthMonth this June 👇🏾 #ExploreJoburg ^GZ pic.twitter.com/B2SvpU5W3j — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 9, 2022 Not to missed is the Aluta Nova Festival, which aims to attract the youth to the James Hall Museum of Transport in Pioneer Park in La Rochelle, Johannesburg. It's not every day that you hear someone say they are going to a museum voluntarily, especially among the youth. Museums are tasked with finding innovative and creative ways to change this.

“Museums today need to be more innovative and creative in drawing and developing their audience as these cultural institutions are fast becoming irrelevant to young people,” said Gaisang Sathekge, chief curator at the James Hall Museum of Transport. “Exciting museum programmes such as Aluta Nova are instrumental in drawing a youth-oriented audience by integrating other elements of the arts and culture into the museum offerings,” Sathekge said. “By incorporating contemporary popular culture such as live music entertainment, we aim to encourage more young people not only to attend the festival but to visit and enjoy what the museum collection has to offer.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This year the festival will include guided museum tours and city bus rides in one of the museum’s most historic and iconic vintage buses, the 1952 London Bus. Sathekge said there would also be opportunities for creative SMMEs to participate. "We’re looking at an extensive food and makers market. The artist line-up is also bigger," she added.

Story continues below Advertisement