Amapiano’s finest Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo and Mawhoo to headline Motherland Festival

Organisers for the Motherland Festival, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Mzansi’s rich culture and music, are pulling all the stops when it comes to their line-up, with top artists set to perform. November is the month that ushers in the festive season in South Africa and this year event organisers are going all out to give groove lovers nothing but a good time. Patrons are spoilt for choice, with there being something for everyone.

Amapiano and house music icons Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, and Mawhoo have been announced as the headline acts for the festival taking place on Saturday, November 30, at the picturesque Cradle Boutique Hotel. All these artists are among the most booked in the country and are known for their electrifying hit songs that get any dance floor going. Amapiano top act Kabza De Small is one of the headline acts for the Motherland Festival, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Mzansi’s rich culture and music. Picture: Supplied/W Becker Rising Amapiano star KMAT, will also be performing her hits that are making her a household name. Local fan favourites Black Motion, Soul Nativez, Shamiso, Maria McCloy, SunEl Musician, DJ Lag and Lelowhatsgood are some of the acts fans can expect at the festival.

The unique festival highlights the historical, cultural, and natural significance of Africa as the birthplace of humankind. It’s a celebration of South African rhythms and futuristic melodies, uniting audiences of all races and cultures in a day-long immersive experience. The Motherland Festival is more than an annual music event; it’s a cultural pilgrimage, aiming to create transformative experiences and amplify African art on a global scale. With plans to expand into a bi-annual, bi-city event, the festival strives to elevate South African music and culture. For tickets and more information visit https://motherlandza.com