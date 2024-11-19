Anele Mdoda and Kaya 959 among the top nominees at the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards

Some of Mzansi’s top radio talents are set to battle it out for the top honours at this year’s Telkom Radio Awards. The finalists for the gathering, which seeks to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, were announced on Tuesday, November 19.

The winners will be announced at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, November 30. The categories have been split up into campus, community, commercial and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). 947’s Anele Mdoda and her breakfast show team are among the most nominated in the commercial category.

This includes Best Breakfast Show Presenter, Best Breakfast Show for “Anele and the Club on 947, Best Traffic Presenter for Frankie Du Toit, Best News Bulletin Reader for Thembekhile Mrototo and Best Content Producer for the show’s Ryan Janse van Rensburg. Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe have also scooped several nominations for the Commercial category. Thabethe is a finalist for Best Afternoon Sports Show for her “947 Drive With Thando” and Marawa is nominated for Best Sports Presenter and Best Sports Show for “Marawa Sports Worldwide.”

Robert Marawa has been nominated for several 2024 Telkom Radio Awards. Picture: Supplied. Other notable nominations in this category include Kaya 959, recognised in five categories. The four-time award-winning “Kaya Biz” with Gugulethu Mfuphi is nominated for Best Business and Finance Show, while the show’s affiliate campaign, the “Kaya 959 Kasi SME Summit with Standard Bank”, received a nomination in the Radio Innovation category. Kaya News reporter Pitso Molemane will battle it out with EWN's Veronica Makhoali and Kgomotso Modise as well as Hot 102.7 FM’s Tara Penny and Power 98.7’s Nkosikhona Malinga-Mnisi.

Meanwhile, Tshwane FM 93.6 and UJFM 95.4 are among the most nominated in the campus category and Radio Khwezi and Link FM 97.1 are leading in the finalists in the Community category. For PBS, Lotus FM, SAFM and Ukhozi FM 91.5 are leading the nominations while EWN’s “Left For Dead” and “Crystal Mining in Mpumalanga” vie for Best Radio Documentary alongside Hot 102.7 FM’s “The Bully Chain”, Lesedi FM’s documentary on the Boipatong Massacre and Rise FM’s Lilly Mine documentary. The nominees for best podcast are 567 Cape Talk’s “Gift of Life”, Lungelo FM’s “Engineer Your Life”, Jacaranda FM’s “Good Morning Angels Podcast, Metro FM’s “Ask a Man” and Moneyweb Radio’s “FixSA Podcast on Moneyweb.”

In addition, a statement explained that the awards set a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards. “This programme is dedicated to fairness and integrity and is focused on being a credible, well-judged and transparent programme.” It added: “We respect the achievements of the many talented men and women in the radio industry and are proud to continue recognising South Africa’s outstanding radio talent, from in-front-of-the mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers.”

“In doing so, we aim to ensure that radio remains one of South Africa’s foremost media choices.” Below is an abridged list of nominees: Afternoon Drive Presenter

Campus MFM 92.6: Wilne van Rooyen Tshwane FM 93.6: Macbeth Tshungu

Tshwane FM 93.6: Vee Royalty Tuks FM 107.2: Tsephepang Moji Vow FM 88.1: Richard Genesis

Community 919 FM: Nicole Da Silva Inanda 88.4FM: Siyabonga Seme

Link FM: Garry Gerber Radio Khwezi: Saziso Dlamini Radio Khwezi: Magaliso Mpungose

PBS Lesedi FM: Elizabeth Moleboheng Maoela Phalaphala FM:Tico and DJ Sjhhhh

Tru FM:Reggie Solano Ukhozi FM: Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe Umhlobo Wenene FM: Luyanda Gidane

Commercial 5FM: Nick Hamman 947FM: Thando Thabethe

Jacaranda FM: Rob Forbes and Roz McKenzie KFM 945: Carl Wastie Metro FM: Thabo TBO Touch Molefe

Afternoon Drive Show Campus Vow FM 88.1: “Vow FM Drive With Ricardo”

Vow FM: “Drive with Khumo” Tuks FM 107.2: “TUKS FM Drive With Tsepang Moji” Tshwane FM 93.6: “326 Lane with Vee Royalty”

PUK FM 93.6: “PUK FM Drive” Commercial Metro FM: “The Touch Down”

KFM 94.5: “The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie” Jacaranda FM 93.9: “The Drive with Rob and Roz” HOT 102.7: “The Big Joburg Drive”

5FM: “The Roger Goode Show” Breakfast Show Presenter PBS

Lotus FM: O’Neil Nair Lotus FM: Shaastra Nagesar SAFM: Michelle Constant

SAFM Stephen Grootes TRU FM: Makosandile Boyz Mpunzi Commercial

Algoa FM: Wayne Hart Good Hope FM: Stan Mars KFM 94.5: Darren Simpson

RADIO 702: Bongani Bingwa 947: Anele Mdoda Breakfast Show

PBS UKhozi FM 91.5: “Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show” Tru FM: “Tru Breakfast”

SAFM: “SAFM Rise” SAFM: “Jet Set Breakfast” Lotus FM: “The Breakfast Express with O’Neil and Shaastra”

Commercial Radio 702: “Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa” KFM: “KFM Morning with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs”

East Coast Radio: “East Coast Breakfast” 947: “Anele and the Club on 947” 567 Cape Talk: “Good Morning Cape Talk with Lester Kiewit”

Business and Finance Show Combined 702 and 567 Cape Talk: “The Money Show”

Groot FM 90.5: “#BrunchMetAnalie - Maanday Finansies” Kaya 959: “Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuuphi”I RSG: “RSG Geldsake”

SAFM: “SAFM Market Update” Daytime Show Commercial

Radio 702: “The Clement Manyathela Show” Radio 702: “Midday Report with Mandy Wiener” Radio 702: “702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja”

Metro FM: “Breakaway with Khutso Theledi” 567 Cape Talk: “Views and News with Clarence Ford Field News Reporter

Combined EWN: Veronica Makhoali EWN: Kgomotso Modise

Hot 102.7 FM: Tara Penny Kaya 959: Pitso Molemane Power 98.7: Nkosikhina Malinga- Mnisi

Music Show Commercial 5FM: “Top 40 on 5”

Goodhope FM: “Saaiman Says” Hot 102.7 FM: “Classic Countdown” Kaya 959: “The Best T in the City”

KFM 94.5: “KFM Top 40 with Carl Wastie” News Bulletin Reader: Commercial:

947: Thembekile Mrototo EWN (Radio 702/947/KFM/CAPE TALK): John Perlman Hot 102.7FM: Tara Penny

KFM: Vania Cloete-Collison Power 98.7 Nkosikhona Malinga-Mnisi Night-Time Show

Commercial Smile 90.4 FM: “The South African Jazz Show” Radio 702: “The Aubrey Masongo Show”

Metro FM: “Audiogasm” Goodhope FM: “Saaiman Says” East Coast Radio: “Early Breakfast”

Sports Presenter Combined 947: Robert Marawa

GrootFM 90.5: Stephen Nel Lesedi FM: Tsholo Leokaoke Lesedi FM: Sebili Molefe