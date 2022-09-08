Angie Stone is headed to South Africa ya’ll!

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Angie Stone is set to serenade the crowds as the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival returns after two years. The not to be missed lifestyle event experience is set to take at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, over the Heritage Day weekend, on 24 and 25 September.

Story continues below Advertisement

The legendary singer rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip-hop trio “The Sequence”. In the early 1990s, she became a member of the R&B trio “Vertical Hold”. In 1999, she released her solo debut project titled Black Diamond and she has since been releasing hit after hit including “No More Rain,” “Wish I Didn't Miss You,” and “More Than A Woman”. Adding to the star-studded list of performers at this year’s festival is Nigerian Afrobeat star Nissi Ogulu.

Nissi will join her big brother, global superstar Burna Boy, R&B legend Babyface and American hip hop trio, Digable Planets. Local stars Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee, Lebo Mashile, Msaki, Stereo MCs, G-Force, Major League DJz, Mdu, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo, are also on the line-up. And the party doesn’t end there – head to the Channel O Drip Stage to dance till you drop to the irresistible sounds of amapiano and rap by the likes of Mellow & Sleazy, Mr JazzIQ, Blxckie, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo. It’s going to be epic!

Story continues below Advertisement

“DStv is excited to be able to extend the DStv Rewards offer once again, with access to festival tickets through our partnership with Massive Music,” said Nyiko Shiburi, MultiChoice South Africa CEO “It was great to see the quick ticket uptake from the phase 1 announcement, showing an eagerness for people to start enjoying concerts and other lifestyle activities. With the two-year break and looking at the strong local and international line-up, this year's DStv Delicious promises to be the best one yet!” For more information, full line up and ticket prices visit the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival website.