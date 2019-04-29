Cast member Anthony Mackie poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has been added to the list of guests that fans can expect to see at Comic Con Africa 2019, to be held from 21 - 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.



Mackie achieved global recognition with his portrayal of the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his first appearance in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and later in "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and the much-anticipated "Avengers: Endgame", now showing in cinemas.





Mackie will be also seen in the upcoming Disney + exclusive limited series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and will star in the second season of Netflix’s "Altered Carbon" in 2020.





Mackie was due to participate at last years’ event but was forced to cancel due to Hurricane Florence - the category 2 hurricane which resulted in over 1 million people being evacuated and thousands of flights delayed and cancelled including his.





Anthony was bitterly disappointed that he couldn’t make last year’s event and is looking forward to being able to meet the fans in 2019. Better late than never.





Mackie, one of the most-respected actors of his generation, is also highly acclaimed for his work in Oscar-winning films including "The Hurt Locker" and "Million Dollar Baby" and for his HBO adaptation of “All The Way” as Martin Luther King Jr. opposite Bryan Cranston, which garnered eight Emmy nominations.





Anthony Mackie will be at Comic Con Africa on Saturday the 21st and Sunday the 22nd September.



