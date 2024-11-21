Australia’s Jim Jefferies is bringing his signature comedy to Pretoria

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies is set to tickle the funny bone in Pretoria this Saturday, November 23, during his “Give ‘Em What They Want Tour.” “This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy,” a statement read.

He performed at the Mother City’s Grand Arena in GrandWest on Thursday, November 21, before heading to Gauteng. “This tour started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America and now South Africans have an opportunity to see him bring the house down, live in their backyard,” it added. The Australian comedian and TV personality, who is acclaimed for his sharp political satire commentary, his free-wheeling use of profanity and his provocative comedy, is one of the world’s top comics.

He has performed at some of the biggest venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, London’s The O2 Arena, Edinburgh Festival Fringe as well as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Glastonbury, among others. He has also featured in several Netflix specials such as “The Jim Jefferies Show,” which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2019, and the hit British game show “The 1% Club”. He also featured on BBC’s “Never Mind the Buzzcocks” and “Have I Got News for You” and hosts the “I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies” podcast.

Some of his other accolades include being the recipient of the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year Award at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019. Where: The SunBet Arena in Times Square, Pretoria. When: Saturday, November 23, from 8pm.

Cost: Tickets range from R795 to R3080 and are available through Ticketmaster. Sjava & Ringo Madlingozi’s Carnival City concert features Lwah. Picture: Supplied. Sjava & Ringo Live in Concert featuring Lwah Music fans are in for a treat as they will be able to witness the musical magic from collaboration.

The incomparable Sjava (real name Jabulani Hadebe), known for his soul-stirring vocals, will be teaming up with the legendary Ringo Madlingozi, whose timeless hits have captivated audiences for decades. The show will also feature the talented Lwah Ndlunkulu (real name is Lwandile Mtshali). Sjava also featured on Miss Pru's acclaimed song "Ameni" in 2015 and a year later, he released his debut album, “Isina Muva”, which has been praised for its fusion of African pop styles, hip hop and contemporary R&B.

Meanwhile, Madlingozi is a South African singer, songwriter, and record producer, who rose to fame when he and his band Peto, won the Shell Road to Fame contest back in 1986. He later formed a group called Gecko Moon with Alan Cameron, a fellow Peto member. Lwah has topped the music charts with songs such as “Umuzi eSandton”, “Ngiyeza” and “Ithuba”.

“To the power of three, the collaboration will showcase a rich and dynamic sound that highlights the best of South African music,” a statement read. Where: The Big Top Arena at Carnival City. When: Saturday, November 23. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R400 and are available through Computicket. No under 18s are allowed. Carols on the Piazza Melrose Arch is kicking off the festive season with their Sparkle with Holiday Joy campaign, which will commence on Saturday, November 23.

The event will see the piazza coming alive with the spectacular sounds of the Mzansi Youth Choir. “Renowned for their international performances and showcase on ‘America’s Got Talent’, they are sure to get you into the holiday spirit with toe-tapping festive favourites,” a statement read. In addition, the proceeds from this show will be shared between the South African Guide-Dogs Association as well as Cornelle Leach, who suffers from Stangardt’s Dystrophy and requires a second surgery to restore her vision.

“Make sure you secure your seat for a Carols on the Piazza performance unlike any other and pay the festive spirit forward,” the statement concluded. Where: Melrose Arch. When: Saturday, November 2.

Cost: Tickets cost R200 and are available through Computicket. Trilogy of Notes Friday, November 22, is your last chance to catch this triple bill of captivating works.

The programme opens with “Vivace Motifs”, choreographed by Jessica Lang, whose visually stunning and emotionally resonant piece sets a refined tone. It will be followed by “Permission to Fall”, an original creation by Brad Beakes which explores a reflective contemporary narrative which is enriched by Ryan Lott and YMusic’s evocative score. The final work, titled “The Weight of a Moment”, is choreographed by Michael Trusnovec.