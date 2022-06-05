Award-winning creative director, playwright and performer behind inaugural ‘Herstory International Theatre Festival’

Multi-award winning creative director, playwright and performer, Napo Masheane, is living out her artistic dream by curating the first-ever “Herstory International Theatre Festival”. The festival brings together 17 woman artists and a series of 50 creative works- dialogues, drama, poetry, comedy, music, dance and masterclasses at the Soweto Theatre during Women’s Month in August.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I want my words to stop cowering when they should stand tall even when they make others uncomfortable. As black woman storytellers and theatre-makers we should never apologise for claiming spaces, creating platforms, speaking out, thinking back or talking back against any form of injustice against us; our voices, our bodies, our gender, our sexuality and our very own being. “Herstory, by all means, has to be rebirthed, relived, retold, and reimagined into HiStory,” said Masheane. The festival is Masheane’s brainchild with Village Gossip Productions bringing it to life.

“Woman creatives across the world have always used their artistic voices to inspire and empower others to evolve, create change and inspire growth within the theatre landscape globally. “Herstory International Theatre Festival is another way to further reshape and remould woman stories as interpreted by us, for us, with us in them,” she added. The festival, which will run from August 1-7, coincides with Soweto Theatre’s 10th anniversary.

Story continues below Advertisement

The festival will showcase creatives from South Africa and across the world including Canada, the United Kingdom, USA, Brazil, Nigeria, Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Sweden and the Caribbean. Taking to Instagram, Masheane shared: “Wao! 🌼🤎👼🏾The count down has begun… I am beyond myself and in awe that a dream that started as a seed is as of today, unfolding into an artistic legacy… “Bana-Beso… I am honoured to introduce ‘Herstory International Theatre Festival’… which is a layered artistic program of theatre works and performances by Womxn - for Womxn - with Womxn creatives across the world.”