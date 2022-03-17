Billy Monama, Sisonke Xonti for Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Guests can expect an exciting horse-racing event and live jazz performances by guitar maestro Billy Monama, the Sisonke Xonti Quartet and the Romy Brauteseth Trio.

There will also be a feast of seafood and other gourmet delights from the seafood village and loads of entertainment for the kids, including face painting, magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more.

The two main races on the day are the World Sports Betting SA Derby GR1 and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks GR2, the third and final leg of the World Sports Betting Triple Crown and Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.

“We want to bring people back to the races and we welcome everyone, including families, to experience the thrilling atmosphere of the horses and live entertainment, along with a food and drink experience,” said Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing.