Black Coffee among star-studded list of headliners for Ultra South Africa

A few months ago, Ultra South Africa announced that it would be returning to South Africa in March 2023. The last Ultra South Africa was way back in 2020 and there hasn’t been one since because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, March 10, Ultra South Africa will be hosting its first show at its brand-new Cape Town home, the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse. The event publicists shared: “Home to some of Cape Town’s most iconic events, the Ultra South Africa organisers will transform this space into a fantastic festival fantasy-land. “From the iconic and jaw-dropping Main Stage set-up, to the mesmeric RESISTANCE experience, this venue is the perfect setting for an expansive outdoor festival like ULTRA South Africa.”

The day after the Cape Town concert, on Saturday, March 11, Ultra South Africa will take over the Expo Centre at Nasrec in Johannesburg for the eighth time since the festival’s inception. The release also announced its first phase of international headline artists: Adam Beyer, Alesso, Black Coffee, Chris Lake, Fisher and Timmy Trumpet. Ultra South Africa also took to Instagram to share the line-up. “The Phase 1 Lineup is here! Featuring: Adam Beyer, Alesso, Black Coffee, Chris lake, Fisher, Timmy Trumpet. Support: Joris Voorn, Kölsch. Phase 2 & SA's finest to be announced! Be part of the magic, get your tickets now at UltraSouthAfrica.com/tickets #UltraSA2023 is proudly presented by #SmirnoffStorm.”

