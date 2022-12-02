‘Bloke and his American Bantu’ celebrates the love between two brothers

Critically-acclaimed theatre production “Bloke and His American Bantu” is currently on at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, in partnership with the Arts Alive 2022 festival, until Sunday, December 4. Written by playwright and novelist Dr Siphiwo Mahala and directed by the renowned Sello Maake kaNcube, it tells the story of two men from different walks of life, each striving to make sense of their worlds and finding hope in a time of great uncertainty.

Set in the 1960s, “Bloke and His American Bantu” is a re-imagination of the friendship that developed between these two writers and activists, one from Sophiatown in Johannesburg and the other from Harlem in New York. The two-hander follows the tale of Bloke Modisane, played by Anele Nene, and Langston Hughes, played by Josias Dos Moleele. The play also shines the spotlight on the role of artists and intellectuals in forging international solidarity during apartheid.

The play is a “moving tale that highlights the importance of cross-cultural exchange and the forming of meaningful friendships”. “The play is inspired by the brotherhood that developed between Langston Hughes, a famous American poet and activist of the civil rights movement, and Bloke Modisane, a South African writer, journalist and actor, exiled in London,” said Maake kaNcube in a previous interview with IOL Entertainment. “The two had an intimate bromance punctuated with regular letters, exchange of gifts, occasional visits and parties.

“Through a regular exchange of letters, they minimised the distance between England and America, and metaphorically between apartheid South Africa and the civil society movement in the US.” Josias Dos Moleele as Langston Hughes and Anele Nene as Bloke Modisane. Picture: Supplied Maake KaNcube said he was drawn to the production because the play is based on real lives during one of the darkest hours in the history of South Africa. He added that this story of love and resilience will resonate with many people across the world.

“What struck me initially was the historical significance of this story and how it explores the ties that bind black people in South Africa and their American counterparts. “What began as a simple friendship between two writers, grew into an intimate brotherhood that led to international solidarity against apartheid. “As their relationship grew, they introduced each other’s acquaintances.

“It was through his friendship with Modisane that Hughes’s home at number 20 East, 127th Street, in Harlem, became a point of convergence for South African exiles, including Lewis Nkosi, Todd Matshikiza and Miriam Makeba. “Makeba had just shot to fame following the release of the 1959 Lionel Rogosin film, ‘Come Back Africa’, where her musical talent was displayed and for which Modisane and Nkosi had writing credits. “Hughes had embarked on a deliberate mission of rediscovery, trying to reclaim his black identity through reconnections with the African continent.