Blue to perform in Cape Town and Pretoria as part of their 20th-anniversary tour

Iconic British boy band Blue are bringing their 20th-anniversary tour to South Africa in March 2025. The group, which comprises Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan, will perform at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town on March 7, and at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 8.

Tickets for their concerts, supported by Jacaranda FM and eBet, are currently available from iTickets. Tickets are sold on a tiered system with the first 2000 standing tickets selling at preferential prices. Blue shot to fame in the early 2000s when they smashed music charts worldwide with their multitude of hits including, “All Rise”, “U Make Me Wanna”, “Fly By II”, “Curtain Falls”, “Breath Easy”, “Guilty” and “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word”.

They went on to become one of the UK’s all-time top-selling bands. The group joins a list of top international acts who will be performing in South Africa over the next few months. They include international rock sensation Goo Goo Dolls who are set to rock South Africa during their three-city tour this festive season.

The duo, which comprises guitarist and vocalist John Rzeznik and bassist and vocalist Robby Takac, will perform in Cape Town at the Kirstenbosch Gardens on December 4, at the ICC in Durban on December 5 and at Pretoria’s Voortrekker Monument on December 7. Meanwhile, R&B music sensation Chris Brown's “Breezy in South Africa” concerts will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14 and 15. R&B songstress Keyshia Cole is also set to bring her soulful vocals to South Africa in January.

The “Heaven Sent” hitmaker will perform at the SunBet Arena on January 24, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on January 14, and at the Mother City’s Grand Arena on January 26. Robbie Williams will be performing two shows at the SunBet Arena on January 25 and 26, at the SunBet Arena.The award-winning British pop star will also headline the Calabash South Africa music festival in Cape Town on January 22. In addition, World-renowned pop rock group, Roxette, comprising of Lena Philipsson, Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg as well as original Roxette members, Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson, will perform at the Grand Arena, on February 26, and the SunBet Arena on February 28, 2025.