Blxckie, DJ PH and more set to grace the stage as Red Bull Unlocked brings Johannesburg nightlife together under one roof

Blxckie, Que DJ, Le Soul, Maglera Doe Boy, Dwson, Daliwonga, Felo le Tee, Ms Party, Kat La Kat, Trancemicsoul, LeloWhatsGood, Soweto’s Finest, DJ PH, DJ Buhle and more surprise artists are set to grace the stage as Red Bull Unlocked takes over Johannesburg for the first time. Red Bull Unlocked, which is a storied global event, is set to celebrate Johannesburg’s nightlife by bringing together the best venues under one roof to offer the ultimate immersive experience for party-goers who love socialising and having a good time.

“For those with a thirst to celebrate friends and explore unforgettable experiences, Red Bull Unlocked is the key,” the brand said. “In city after city, the most exciting local venues and talents – bars, clubs, performing artists and more – take over Victoria Yards in Johannesburg to showcase their signature ambiance while also collaborating for must-see cultural mashups.” Red Bull Unlocked has seen Switzerland, Manchester, Nashville and Australia turning up alongside the Red Bull-curated experience. Now, it’s Johannesburg’s turn to showcase what Mzansi has to offer as Red Bull Unlocked takes place on Saturday, May 27. “Tjo, tjo, tjo @hope_ramafalo_ wa di busa! There's only one week to go before #RedBullUnlocked make sure you don't miss out, get your tickets now! 27 May 2023. Victoria Yards (Link in bio!). #redbull #givesyouwiings”