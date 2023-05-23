Blxckie, DJ PH and more set to grace the stage as Red Bull Unlocked brings Johannesburg nightlife together under one roof

Blxckie, Que DJ, Le Soul, Maglera Doe Boy, Dwson, Daliwonga, Felo le Tee, Ms Party, Kat La Kat, Trancemicsoul, LeloWhatsGood, Soweto’s Finest, DJ PH, DJ Buhle and more surprise artists are set to grace the stage as Red Bull Unlocked takes over Johannesburg for the first time.
Red Bull Unlocked, which is a storied global event, is set to celebrate Johannesburg’s nightlife by bringing together the best venues under one roof to offer the ultimate immersive experience for party-goers who love socialising and having a good time.
“For those with a thirst to celebrate friends and explore unforgettable experiences, Red Bull Unlocked is the key,” the brand said. “In city after city, the most exciting local venues and talents – bars, clubs, performing artists and more – take over Victoria Yards in Johannesburg to showcase their signature ambiance while also collaborating for must-see cultural mashups.”
Red Bull Unlocked has seen Switzerland, Manchester, Nashville and Australia turning up alongside the Red Bull-curated experience. Now, it’s Johannesburg’s turn to showcase what Mzansi has to offer as Red Bull Unlocked takes place on Saturday, May 27.
“Tjo, tjo, tjo @hope_ramafalo_ wa di busa! There's only one week to go before #RedBullUnlocked make sure you don't miss out, get your tickets now! 27 May 2023. Victoria Yards (Link in bio!). #redbull #givesyouwiings”
Victoria Yards will be transformed as establishments such as Jozi Gin, Last Alpaca, Best Friends, Altar Bar, Brown Sugar, Blondie, Ayep yep, Until Until experience, The Hang Awt and Breathe by Jessica Mashaba take over the space.
“At Red Bull Unlocked, everyone is invited to the party,” the brand said. “One ticket provides full access to experience a collection of all the things that make Mzansi’s nightclub and dance scene special under one roof thanks to this one-of-a-kind event.”
To purchase Red Bull Unlocked tickets and for more information visit: redbull.com/unlocked