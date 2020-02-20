VIVOnation 2020 promises Mzansi’s music fans two days of fun-filled, entertainment on the April 4 and 5.
Woven into the 4-stage musical event, will be unique experiences ranging from a pop-up barbershop, to a sneaker customisation hub catering to the needs of kicks collectors and creative pioneers.
New additions to the mainstage line-up is "Wuz Dat?" rapper Boity, "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker Prince Kaybee and DJ Kent.
They join the line-up of Mzansi's top acts including Nadia Nakai, Lady Zamar, Nasty C, Busiswa, Shekhinah and Samthing Soweto.
The third instalment of VIVOnation is more than just a music festival - it's a cultural movement that celebrates the creators who are the freedom seekers.