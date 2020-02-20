Boity, Prince Kaybee and DJ Kent join VIVOnation lineup









Boity. Picture: Instagram VIVOnation 2020 promises Mzansi’s music fans two days of fun-filled, entertainment on the April 4 and 5. Woven into the 4-stage musical event, will be unique experiences ranging from a pop-up barbershop, to a sneaker customisation hub catering to the needs of kicks collectors and creative pioneers. New additions to the mainstage line-up is "Wuz Dat?" rapper Boity, "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker Prince Kaybee and DJ Kent. They join the line-up of Mzansi's top acts including Nadia Nakai, Lady Zamar, Nasty C, Busiswa, Shekhinah and Samthing Soweto. The third instalment of VIVOnation is more than just a music festival - it's a cultural movement that celebrates the creators who are the freedom seekers.

On the #UNcontained stages Pretoria's party kings Homecoming Events will raise the city's flag high as they present Pitori FM and a fresh mix of Pretoria’s acclaimed music talent, including a rap battle between emcees 25K and Focalistic.

DBN GoGo will provide a captivating mix of gqom, house and amapiano to heat up the dancefloor.

Jozi's eclectic left-field rulers WeHeartBeat promise more of the cutting edge flavour they've come to be known and trusted for. Look out for the likes of producer and deejay Gina Jeanz, and the undisputed king of the cool kids Muzi. Augmenting the beats will be a vinyl-only segment on Sunday featuring known collectors such as Zara, DJ Symatics, Julius and Just Themba.

Event Information:

Venue: The Container Yard

Date: 4 - 5 April 2020

Time: 1pm - 9pm

Tickets: R150 available at Howler.