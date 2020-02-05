Bongo Maffin, Ami Faku Sho Madjozi for Joburg Day









Rapper and Gqom artist Sho Madjozi performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s Baseline stage. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Following successful Huawei Joburg Day in the Park events since 2017, the 2020 fourth annual Huawei Joburg Day in the Park will boast a contingent of ten local artists at a family-friendly sound explosion. The festival will feature an array of musical genres from the upcoming afro-pop soul musician Ami Faku to the rock electro sounds of Jesse Clegg, while BET best international new act winner Sho Madjozi will share the stage alongside acclaimed Kwaito music group Bongo Muffin on the stage at the festival. Indie singer-songwriter Josh McDonald, better known as Jeremy Loops and Halley Rey add flavour to the line-up. Joburg Day in the park has become a major showcase of excellence in the South African music industry and gives fans a chance to support and to experience their music icons in a live environment. Commenting on the show, Thando Makhunga, 947 station manager said “Every year, thousands of music fans join us in a beautiful Joburg park to have an epic party and we up the ante with an A-list line-up and 2020 will be no different. We’re especially excited to welcome the legendary Bongo Maffin to the Huawei Joburg Day stage for the very first time as well as familiar favourites Jeremy Loops, Sho Madjozi, Prime Circle, Black Motion and DJ Kent,” Makhunga concluded.

As Joburg’s most anticipated family event, Huawei Joburg Day in the Park serves as a celebration of more than two decades of music evolution which transcends time. Stay connected to the awesome side of Joburg through music, fun and friendly 947 personalities and enjoy a day in the park with your friends and family Penny Diao, Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa said, “Huawei is extremely proud to be associated with bringing the best music talent in the country together to perform for the Joburg fans.”

Diao said that each Huawei Joburg Day in the Park has gotten bigger and better and Huawei is certain that the up and coming Huawei Joburg Day in the Park is going to be massive and will deliver an experience never to be forgotten.

“As Huawei, we want to continue to give our fans the best music experience in the country,” he added.

Tickets to the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park are available on TicketPro priced from R150.