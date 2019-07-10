Kid Fonque skilfully plays with tempos. Picture supplied.

#BudX is a global platform that supports and spotlights outstanding creative minds in music and culture from around the world. #BudX and MixMag are proud to partner on a ground-breaking new Lab destination this winter: #LabJHB. On Thursday night, at Shine Studios in The Lab Johannesburg welcomes Culoe De Song and Vinny Da Vinci to take over the decks.

Budweiser, one of the world's most iconic beers is now being brewed in SA at SAB's Rosslyn Brewery, outside of Pretoria. Picture supplied

Known for his genre defining hits “The Bright Forest” and “Webaba”, Culoe De Song’s signature deep soul house beats, take you on a journey. Listening to a Culoe De Song track, conjures visuals of rolling South African landscapes and underground house music subcultures.

Party goers revelling in the sounds of #BudX #LabJHB at Shine Studios. Picture supplied.

This is understandable when the man behind the music reveals his roots in the homelands of Eshowe, and explains the far reaching significance of music in his life. His debut album, “A Giant Leap” won Best New Artist at the SAMAs in 2009 and Culoe has been making waves and leaving his mark in house music circles, locally and internationally ever since.

Shimza takes to the 1s and 2s. Picture supplied.

With over two decades of deejaying under his belt, Vinny Da Vinci is one of the most important figures on the South African Electronic Dance Music scene. Vinny has helped galvanize deep underground club culture in his various guises as a partner in the power house, House Afrika Records; as a compiler and executive producer of many of their top-selling compilations; as a producer alongside his long-time friend and partner, DJ Christos.

Vinny da Vinci has played alongside the biggest DJs in the world including Louie Vega, Jazzy Jeff, Rocco, Ralf Gum and many more. The sky's the limit for the legendary maestro, so expect a whole lot more at #BudX #LabJHB from the man who likes to say “Music is my life and there ain’t no stopping…da deep is gonna getcha!”

For a chance to attend the #BudX #LabJHB checkout the Budweiser social media pages for more details.