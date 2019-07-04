Buskaid Ensemble. Picture: Supplied

A classical string ensemble from Soweto is taking the world by storm, with a unique blend of classical, pop and township sound. Buskaid, which is based in Diepkloof, has now entered its 22nd year in the music industry. The group has travelled the world 26 times to huge international acclaim.

Founded by British viola player Rosemary Nalden, Buskaid offers expert string tuition to impoverished youngsters at its music school in Soweto.

It’s the only South African orchestra to have played at the BBC Proms and was subsequently named as one of the world’s 10 most inspirational orchestras by the UK’s Gramophone Magazine.

Now Gauteng audiences have the chance to hear and see this remarkable group of highly talented young musicians, many of whom battle with difficult circumstances in their everyday lives.

For Buskaid not only gives these young people a chance to develop their talent and access employment, but it also transforms their lives through the medium of music.

As always, the young Buskaid musicians will then embark on the lighter part of the programme, featuring an amazing line-up of Buskaid singers in some classic pop songs, and rounding off the afternoon with vibrant Kwela arrangements, unique to Buskaid.

The Buskaid Ensemble returns to the Linder with a line-up of four past and present Buskaid violinists as soloists in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

The programme also features Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Sarasate’s Zigeunerwiesen and Mendelssohn’s 10th String Symphony.

Watch one of Buskaid Ensemble' stellar performances at the "Night Music of the Streets of Madrid," Spain in 2017.