Cardi B is coming to SA









Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Picture: AP Castle Lite has sent chills throughout the continent as they revealed that groundbreaking rapper, Cardi B will headline this year’s Unlocks experience. Set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa on 12 June 2020, Cardi B is one of the most sought-after voices in global Hip-Hop yielding a Grammy award and a world record for the Most Simultaneous Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female. This year, Castle Lite is proud to have her headline the Unlocks experience as it celebrates its 10th year. This is a big year for Castle Lite Unlocks as the brand not only celebrates a decade of making a bigger contribution to African Hip-Hop than any other brand, but also a decade of having given local fans of the genre, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their favourite chart-topping stars such as Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Meek Mill.

Guess what? We’re bringing @iamcardib to #CastleLiteUnlocks! S/o to you if you copped your Early Bird tickets today, now you can thank yourself! Official tickets go on 21 February 2020 at https://t.co/5sDh6bYlmn tomorrow at 9am, don’t get left! pic.twitter.com/zUKjmjpzxu — CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) February 20, 2020

And now Cardi B’s performance marks a triumphant 10-year anniversary of the Unlocks experience. “Castle Lite prides itself in not only being a market leader in the beer category, but also in our commitment to making a positive contribution to African Hip-Hop culture.

We couldn’t be more excited to reveal the multi-award winning Press hit-maker, Cardi B as this year’s headliner,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

The brand made the big reveal on Thursday, 20 February after having given loyal Castle Lite Unlocks fans an exclusive first dibs at Early Bird tickets to the 2020 experience.

The internet was abuzz with news of Unlocks 2020 tickets being sold from as little as R50.

Consumers who missed out on this feast of Early Bird tickets can purchase their concert package deals at their full retail price.

Event Information:

Venue: TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg

Date: 12 June 2020

Tickets: R690 - R990, available at Castle Lite Unlocks.