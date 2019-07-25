Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Supplied.

This year's DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival promises to be bigger than previous years with a new stage added to the festival and a long list of local and international stars set to perform. The festival has announced the addition of the Red Bull Music Delicious Dance Arena.

Eight of South Africa’s top acts, Shimza, joined by Cassper Nyovest, Lady Zamar, Black Motion, DJ PH, DJ Kent, Ms Cosmo, and Major League will ignite the Heritage Day weekend celebrations on 21-22 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

One of the great beacons of the global Afro Dance scene, Shimza is a powerhouse of ripe sounds and smashing beats who will be leading the seven eclectic club gurus, each of whom will bring more flavour to the bash. Cassper Nyovest has become one of the nation’s biggest hip hop and kwaito stars, and having performed at countless events, knows how to kick the party up a notch in just seconds.

The quintessence of cool and no stranger to getting the crowds spinning all weekend, DJ Kent will burn up the decks. Ms Cosmo and Lady Zamar are two dazzling lights among the men who will have all hands on deck with their melodic and vocal house grooves. To round up this recipe for the perfect mix are heavyweights DJ PH, Major League and Black Motion.

These artists join British singer and songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, American singer Raphael Saadiq, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage who has been making waves in the music industry all year, Ralf Gum All Stars and many more at the festival. The festival is one of the country’s best loved events of its kind and has been a major success over the years.

Event Information:

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Date: September 21-22, 2019

Time: 11am/10am

Tickets: R550 - R7 820, available at Howler.