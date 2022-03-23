Cassper Nyovest & NaakMusiq’s boxing match releases more tickets

With just three weeks to go until the much anticipated boxing match between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo, organisers at Celeb City have released more tickets in keeping with the Covid-19 alert level 1 regulations. Fans were disappointed when the R9 000 tickets were sold out in just two hours, but thanks to the latest Covid-19 regulation which allows 50% of the venue capacity, more tickets have been issued.

The celebrity boxing exhibition is set to take place in Sun City from April 8-11, with their fight happening on Saturday, April 9 at the Sun City Superbowl. #CelebCity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kCjTlD9DcF — ABUTI TEN FLAGS (@skyjuice_za) March 18, 2022 Cassper took to social media to let fans know. He wrote: “Gorilla season!!! Let’s go!!!! 3 weeks till #CelebCity . With the president opening the numbers up, we opening up more tickets for the whole weekend!!!! Time to #NaakHimOut”.

Gorilla season!!! Let's go!!!! 3 weeks till #CelebCity . With the president opening the numbers up, we opening up more tickets for the whole weekend!!!! Time to #NaakHimOut pic.twitter.com/TozNi5SM32 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 23, 2022 This fight started last year when NaakMusiq commented on the fight between Cassper and Slik Talk. “Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT,” he said in a tweet. Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT pic.twitter.com/U2AAWQQ6qX — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) December 23, 2021 The tweet caught the attention of Cassper, who hit back.

“Lol.... Weird fight? I’m already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! “Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I’d love a challenge this time so make sure you’re ready !!! #NaakVsCassper,” he said. Lol.... Weird fight? I'm already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I'd love a challenge this time so make sure you're ready !!! #NaakVsCassper https://t.co/rYLbtbl2vz — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 23, 2021 Within months the event was planned and both parties started their training.

