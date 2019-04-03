Post Malone. Picture: Reuters



The guy we had to sit through to get to Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella last year. That’s who Castle Lite is bringing to South Africa for their annual Castle Lite Unlocks concert at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 18 June.

The brand made the highly anticipated announcement in two places simultaneously: Joburg and Durban on Wednesday. The pop up shops that included free merchandise for the public was a nice twist to what is usually a long, drawn out announcement strictly for media and celebs. But what’s not so nice is that they’re bringing Post Malone to town. At least that’s the vibe on Twitter streets.





People took to Twitter to express their frustration, while others defended the choice, saying that Twitter is not a true reflection of "real life" reactions. "...many of the people at the pop up store were excited that Post Malone is coming through. But it seems the reaction in real life and online doesn’t quite match," one user wrote.





