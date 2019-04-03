Castle Light: We’re unlocking Post Malone.— Sterling Archer (@AaronFFFFF) April 3, 2019
Everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/huQSUWBsp4
#CastleLiteUnlocks— Dzivhu ☺️ (@Dzivhu_R) April 3, 2019
Post Malone is the best😍😍😍
The White Iverson muso will share the stage with Cassper Nyovest, Moozlie and American hip hop OG, DJ and VJ, Sway Calloway. In Jozi, many of the people at the pop up store were excited that Post Malone is coming through. But it seems the reaction in real life and online doesn’t quite match.
When #CastleLiteUnlocks asked, who answered Post Malone?. show yourself... pic.twitter.com/DsLWpJNEd4— 🍹MOKhafi📚💰 (@Mokhafii) April 3, 2019
Y'all really gonna pretend post malone doesn't make good music huh— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) April 3, 2019
#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/vjTzB2OLk5— Nhlanhla Malisa (@Malisa__n) April 3, 2019
Post Malone? @castlelitesa pic.twitter.com/BPOzHAFC37— lelo. (@lelowhatsgood) April 3, 2019
I feel like it’s pretty obvious that #CastleLiteUnlocks does not know what music we actually listen to— Ｒｉｃｋｙ Ｓｐａｎｉｓｈｈｈ (@lifa_zimbili) April 3, 2019
To those that were thinking @castlelitesa was actually going to bring someone good 😂😂 as I mute #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/bEp0rtPSOO— B. 🌻 (@Just_Call_Me_B_) April 3, 2019
POST MALONE?!! #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/zpE89SncTM— Henrietta Amofa (@Henrietta_Amofa) April 3, 2019
Post Malone better come to Cape Town! pic.twitter.com/MUNbyOQSBG— Elani🌻🍃🥀 (@glowup_pending) April 3, 2019