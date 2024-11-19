Celebrate the festive season with 'Call Us Crazy' and other must-see shows

The Market Theatre is ending this year’s line-up with “Call Us Crazy”, which is aligned with South Africa celebrating 30 years of democracy. The fast-paced multi-conventional play is written and directed by Josias Dos Moleele and features an all-women cast of Khutjo Green, Momo Matsunyane and Noko Maboya.

Interestingly, this award-winning production, first staged in 1994, offers theatregoers a side-splitting glimpse at life in the polarised world of the rural community, the townships and the suburban areas. According to the press release, this comedy is underpinned by rib-tickling soundbites from the standout parliamentary members who live rent-free in our heads. Greg Homann, the Market Theatre Foundation’s Artistic Director, said: “This production playfully reflects on the period 1994 – 2024 in its own distinct style and with its easy-going feel. Earlier in the year, the Market Theatre staged new works that were serious and grounded in critiquing where we are as a country, celebrating some of the successes we achieved and reflecting on the setbacks.

Khutjo Green, Momo Matsunyane and Noko Maboya in rehearsals for ‘Call Us Crazy’. Picture: Supplied “This is now an opportunity for us to look at this milestone in a more playful, tongue-in-cheek way.” Dos Meleele added: “The primary objective has always been to make people laugh. To bring laughter to people in times of stress. With everything else going on in the world and increasing anxieties about the future of our country, this play is an amusement park that tickles the crazy in all of us.” Of course, much has changed over three decades and this production has been adapted to capture the transition, serving as a reflection of where the journey started to where we are now.

The play transports theatregoers to 1994, with a new democratic government about to be formed, with ambitious political figures clambering to be in the new president’s circle. Everyone wants to be a part of it. Amid the frenzy, a disillusioned construction worker known as Auntie (Green) has one clear-cut goal - to pave every road, connecting people from different communities. Her journey is an allegory for national unity and nation-building.

Where: The Market Theatre. When: November 27 to December 15 at 7pm. Cost: Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased through Webtickets.

A Swingin’ Christmas For those planning their social calendar for next month, make sure this musical is on your calendar. For one weekend only, Joburg audiences will be entertained by the acclaimed 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band alongside musical legends Kurt Darren, Zwai Bala, Harry Sideropoulos and Monique Steyn.

Oh, and just for that extra something, the internationally acclaimed Mzansi Youth Choir is in the mix, too. According to the press release, fans can expect an energetic fusion of swinging jazz, classic big band sounds and festive cheer - with a distinctly South African flavour. Tracks to get those toes tapping include “Little Drummer Boy”, “Santa Baby”, “Christmas in SA”, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, “Winter Wonderland” and “Somer Kersfees”.

This family-friendly show is by the same producers who gave us “Swingle Bells” and “Swingin’ Las Vegas”. Where: The Big Top Arena, Carnival City. When: December 14 - 15 at noon and 4pm on both days.

Cost: Tickets range from R280 – R550 and bookings can be made through Webtickets or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets. A Christmas Carol An annual staple is this stage production returns for a limited run.

This time around, Zak Hendrikz (“Kelders Van Geheime”, “Die fantastiese verdwyning van Charlie Prins” and “7de Laan”), slips into the skin of Ebenezer Scrooge in this heartwarming adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. He is joined by Angela Sparks, who masterfully plays all the other beloved characters. It is a tale of humanity, family and the spirit of generosity.

According to the press statement, “Audiences can expect a sensory delight for any tired soul, with innovative storytelling, vivid animation and spectacular performances from the dedicated cast.” Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: November 27 - December 8.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from R150 to R280 and can be booked through Webtickets or by contacting the theatre at 011 511 1988. The Sleeping Beauty On the topic of classic tales, “The Sleeping Beauty” ballet is being staged at the State Theatre.

YDCT uses the original music score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with choreography by the artistic team of Sue Kirkland, Christopher Montague and Tanja Graafland, in the timeless classical style of Marius Petipa. According to the performance description, it is performed with the company in the role of Carabosse, the wicked Fairy, which is none other than the incomparable Nigel Hannah. Hannah brings a wealth of experience and complexity to the interpretation of this role.

The principal dancer Revil Yon from Joburg Ballet will be performing the role of Prince Florimund. Former student, now an artist with Joburg Ballet, Savannah Jacobson will be performing the role of Princess Aurora. There’s only three performances and ballet lovers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.