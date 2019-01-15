Riky Rick. Picture: Instagram

Riky Rick officially announced the full local line-up for the first annual Cotton Fest taking place at 'The Station' in Newtown on Saturday, February 2. First revealed on his social media last year, this inaugural one-day festival was created to merge both established and upcoming local talent onto one platform, while offering a safe and high energy space to experience both music and fashion.

This first of its kind curated event will be limited to only 5000 ‘one-priced’ tickets. Tickets are R150.



Joining Riky Rick on stage is Kwesta, AKA, Nasty C, Reason, Nadia Nakai, Stogie T, Tshego, Moozlie, Red Button, Kid X, Da LES, Una Rams, Emtee, Frank Casino, Anatii, Shane Eagle, A Reece, YoungstaCPT, Citi Lyts, Venom, Vyno Miller, Zingah, Dee Xclsv, Jared, Okmalumkoolkat, Boity, Priddy Ugly.

Gemini Major, J Molley, Champagne 69, Babyface Dean, Manu Worldstar, Yanga Chief, The Big Hash, Micheal and Co.Dean, TLT, 45 Degrees, Yan Solo, Rowlene, Makwa, Stilo Magolide, Ricco, KLY, Ason, Windows 2000, Kandy Koated, Focalistic, Theo Roosevelt, Dee Koala, 2Lee Stark, Lucas Raps, Gator, PatrickXXLee, Zoocci Coke Dope, The Wrecking Crew, Luna Florentino, Ganja Beatz and Deep$.

On the decks will be Ayanda MVP, Sebastian, Uncle Party, Sphe and Naves, PH, DJ Maphorisa, Speedsta, Major League DJ’s, Vato Kayde, MVD, Pink Molly, Ms Cosmo, Skinny Mancho, P-Kuttah, DJ Feel, Capital, D Double D, Junior De Rocka, Vinyl Kid, DJ Jawz, Uncle Vinny, Slice Frederico, 2PM DJ’s, Young Stilo, Molly P, Dr Peppa, Smokes, Willy Cardiac Banques, Mr X, DJ Slim and Sean Cross.

Scoop, Smash Africa and Sandile GQ, Dynasty will be the event hosts.

IOL/Supplied