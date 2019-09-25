Comic Con Africa attendees. Picture: Instagram

Comic Con Africa has only been around for two years in the country but the fanfare around it knows no bounds. The past four days were a full-on geek fest and comic explosion for ­lovers of all things animation, anime, gaming, toys and more.

From cosplay outfits to professional esports teams, the expo was a high energy experience. The main halls -gaming, merchandising, artist alley, cosplay central - were filled with fans getting the full experience. Costumes and dramatic make-up effects from fans added to the fun.

Day two in review. What an epic day!

Let us know what you are looking forward to seeing at Comic Con today? #ComicConAfrica #KidsCon pic.twitter.com/LyWqG2lytD — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) September 23, 2019

Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch were all on hand to provide gaming experiences for young and old, the Telkom vs Gaming station was packed to capacity as teams played off against each other to win the grand prize for the competition games CG:GO and Dota.

South Africa-Johannesburg-24 September 2019 - Comic Con Africa took place at Gallagah estate in Midrand, it focuses on all elements of pop culture, including cosplay, comic books, anime, manga, other creatives, film & series, games (including video and esports) and books/authors. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The Kids Con area hosted the much loved Nerf area and Lego City, among many other favourites.

Lego City had figurines from "Star Wars", "Avengers", DC Comics and added classic touches with monster trucks, Harley Davidsons and more.

Fans, young and old, from across the country came dressed to impress in their costumes.

And we are back for day 3 of #ComicConAfrica!! 🤩 We have another jam packed day ahead. So throw your best Cosplay outfit on and come join us!! 🧝‍♀️🦹‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧛‍♀️🧞‍♀️ #CaptainColonel pic.twitter.com/Eu8c6LBrRc — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 23, 2019

While graffiti artists created murals on the walls outside the halls, inside fans of South Africa’ first superhero, Kwezi, could buy copies of the comic book and interact with the creators behind it.

Fans of William Shatner also had the chance to meet him and discuss character roles.

Ready for the @VSGamingWorld #Dota2 single elimination Masters! Its going to be a good day 3 here at @ComicConAfrica if you are attending come watch the action at the esports stage in Hall 3!#esportsZA #EvoFamily #Dota2ZA pic.twitter.com/cCCG50vagW — Evo Esports (@EvoEsportsza) September 23, 2019

The main disappointment was the cancellation yet again of the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), who could not attend due to his shooting schedule.

Last year, Mackie was due to attend the expo.

If you were willing you could get tattooed with your favourite imaginary character, superhero, villain or little monster.

Panel discussions and masterclasses also took place in the halls as fans and upcoming talent took part in various activities.

Comic Con is known for its celebration of geek culture of all genres and media as well as features, comic books, toys, anime, manga, films, novels, gaming and TV shows.

The four-day expo took place at Gallagher Convention Centre.