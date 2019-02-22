Picture: Supplied

With repeated five-star reviews in tow, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing and their fellow entourage of loyal puppets have found their way back home after a whirlwind tour of venues and international festivals in Canada and Australia and will be returning for another season of Puppet Guy at the Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre at Montecasino from 27 March to 14 April 2019. In his most recent show offering, Puppet Guy, Conrad Koch goes back to the lighter side of comedy ventriloquism.

"Our style of comedy has always relied heavily on social and political commentary – Chester Missing even got his own weekly satirical TV news show because of it - but with Puppet Guy, I wanted to explore having fun with ventriloquism," says Conrad.

"We still keep it relevant and topical, but it is a good change of pace. Chester is still up to his shenanigans and hilariously talks about the world and South African politics, there’s an outrageous ostrich puppet that has been made out of a slipper and feather dusters; a mosquito and a DJ puppet made out of a hoodie and sunglasses,” comments Koch on what people can expect from the show."

Puppet Guy is all about the hilarious characters, funny observations and world-class entertainment. It showcases the man behind the puppets other than just being political bad-boy, Chester Missing’s ‘backing guy’. The show is also highly interactive.

Conrad adds: "The audience participation is a crowd favourite, for example, I use Snapchat and a project to make someone in the audience a digital puppet and I use a special ventriloquism mask to turn an audience member into a hungry lion – voices and hunting skills included."

The show is directed by Chris Weare and carries a PG-13 age restriction. Tickets start from R130 and are available through Computicket. The shows run Thursdays to Sundays.