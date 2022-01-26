Cotton Fest is back with a bang

Party animals, get your groove back because Cotton Fest is happening this year. After a one-year break in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the third annual Cotton Fest is set to take place on March 19 and 20 in Newtown, Johannesburg, under the theme "University and Campus".

The organisers have created their very own university of Cotton Fest campus through which the festival will offer a multi-layered university campus experience, including a concert, merch, cafeteria, sports area and even lockers for attendees to store their personal belongings. “Following the past 20 months that we have all lived through, we are humbled to be back yet again to make an impact in the entertainment industry. “With the huge support and backing from artists from around the country, we are ready to kickstart the road back to normality in a positive way and get the Creator Economy going again” said founder Riky Rick.

“With the industry currently flipped on its head, Cotton Fest, together with exciting partners, hopes to bring together the industry and celebrate the graduation of the first class from the University of Cotton Fest 2022,” he said. Guests can expect lit performances on the Cotton Fest stage, which will feature young talent. To ensure the safety of everyone attending the festival, all festival attendees – including all staff, partners and performing artists – will need one of the following to gain access into the venue:

Provide a personal fully vaccinated certificate (either printed or online) Provide a negative PCR test, if only vaccinated with one dose, done within 48 hours of the festival (either printed or online) Do an on-site Rapid Antigen Covid test if you have not yet been vaccinated, which is available for R150 at the venue. Meanwhile, the Jägermeister stage will bring the best nights, featuring House and Electronic talent alongside some of the hottest amapiano artists. The sports area will have a half-court for basketball fans and skating ramps for skaters. And of course, it wouldn’t be Cotton Fest without fashion, because we all know how much Riky Rick loves kotini. There will be limited branded fashion items and cool accessories sold at the venue.